Capsa Announces Expansion In Retail Pharmacy Central Fill Automation

Innovative Pharmacy Automation Pioneer Touts Reimagined Approach For High Volume Pharmacy Operations At NACDS Total Store Expo

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capsa Healthcare, a recognized leader in innovative healthcare workflow solutions, will exhibit its advanced central fill and mail-order pharmacy capabilities at the NACDS Total Store Expo in Boston, MA, from August 17-19. Capsa’s purposefully designed, integrated solutions are tailored to meet the needs of high-volume pharmacy fulfillment for pharmacy chains and hospital systems. Capsa partners with high-volume pharmacies to design solutions that optimize facility space, labor, and scripts-per-shift capacity.



Capsa Healthcare’s central fill and mail-order pharmacy systems are engineered to transform pharmacies' operational efficiency. They enable pharmacies to manage large volumes of prescriptions with precision and ease—from a few thousand scripts per shift to 100,000 and more. These systems are designed with built-in expansion capacity so pharmacies can adapt and scale to meet evolving demands.

“Our central fill and mail-order pharmacy solutions are revolutionizing the way high-volume pharmacies operate,” says Christopher Thomsen, VP of Business Development at Capsa Healthcare. “Rather than relying on traditional, outdated methods, we incorporate global best practices and years of innovative experience, tailoring them to fit the specific needs of each pharmacy group. Our approach to central filling is entirely novel.”

Capsa’s central fill approach is catching the industry’s attention:

Highest SKU Fulfillment: Innovative robotic prescription dispensing systems that automate up to 90% of oral solids and up to 80% of unit-of-use medications.

Plans that save up to 50% in labor costs and process improvements. Space Efficiency: Creative, flexible designs that reduce floor space requirements by up to 50% and accommodate growth without altering the physical plant.



Capsa’s central fill and mail-order pharmacy systems are not just about processing high volumes of prescriptions per shift; they are about reimagining the entire fulfillment process to deliver better outcomes for pharmacies and their patients. These systems help pharmacies deliver consistent, high-quality service by focusing on prescription accuracy and reliability. Capsa’s pharmacy partnerships extend beyond installation with world-class support that ensures the highest uptime.

Capsa Healthcare invites NACDS Total Store Expo attendees to visit booth #1211 to explore the full range of central fill and mail-order pharmacy solutions and discover how these innovations can elevate their pharmacy operations.

About Capsa Healthcare:

Capsa Healthcare is a worldwide leader in developing and delivering comprehensive end-to-end workflow solutions. With over 60 years of experience, Capsa Healthcare offers a broad portfolio of mobile workstations, medication carts, medical carts, and pharmacy automation solutions that optimize workflows across the continuum of care. The company's mission is to empower healthcare providers with tools that optimize processes, increase efficiency, elevate safety, and advance engagement, resulting in improved patient outcomes.

