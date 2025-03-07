Cybersecurity Needs Diversity: ESET’s 2025 Scholarship to Empower Women Leaders

SYDNEY, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESET , a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced the fourth run of the ESET Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship in Australia in celebration of International Women’s Day on 8 March. Originally launched in 2022, this initiative aims to support and empower aspiring female professionals in cybersecurity and STEM, providing them with opportunities to advance their education and careers in the industry.

A recent study by RMIT University, in collaboration with the Australian Women Security Network (AWSN), found that women make up only 17% of Australia’s cybersecurity workforce and tend to leave the industry after just four years. This stark imbalance underscores the critical need to bring more women into the profession, particularly as emerging technologies like generative AI continue to evolve. ESET is committed to fostering opportunities for women to lead in cybersecurity and AI, helping to bridge this gap and build a more balanced, innovative, and equitable future.

"As the cyber threat landscape evolves, so must the industry. At ESET, we know that diverse teams are essential to developing innovative solutions. To close the gender gap in cybersecurity, we must invest in education and programs like the ESET Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship. Empowering women in this field is an investment in the future leaders who will shape global cybersecurity," said Parvinder Walia, President of Asia Pacific and Japan at ESET.

Since its launch in 2016, the ESET Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship has supported over 28 women worldwide in pursuing careers in technology. Now expanding to Singapore and India in 2025, alongside the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the U.K., the initiative continues to build a more inclusive and diverse cybersecurity workforce globally.

“Receiving this scholarship helped fund travel for an internship, allowed me to invest in essential computer equipment, and will support my cybersecurity coursework this year,” said Fidock. “I was also flown to Canberra to meet with the Minister for Cybersecurity and Home Affairs and talk to her about the field, which was a fantastic experience,” shared Lucy Fidock, who is currently studying computer science and majoring in cybersecurity at the University of Adelaide, and 2024 recipient of ESET’s Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship. “Even if you don’t have much experience in cybersecurity, as long as you have a strong interest in the field, you should go for it! You never know where an opportunity like this could take you.”

HOW TO APPLY

Applications for the ESET Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship in Australia will be open from 8 March to 25 April 2025. The scholarship is open to Australian citizens or permanent residents. Eligible applicants must be enrolled in or accepted to an accredited Australian college or university, be an Australian citizen or permanent resident, and have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 (or equivalent on a 9.0 scale).

The winner will be announced by Jun 2025 and awarded $5,000.

For more details and application guidelines, visit this page .

Media Contact:

rebecca.hyde@thebigsmoke.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.