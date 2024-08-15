Submit Release
Home Affairs welcomes court decision to deport the 95 Libyans that were arrested in Mpumalanga

The Department of Home Affairs welcomes today’s court decision that the 95 Libyans who were arrested in White River, Mpumalanga, last month, can be deported.

Home Affairs Minister, Dr Leon Schreiber, has instructed the Department to proceed with speed, while observing all the legal processes to ensure that the deportations are conducted swiftly.

Consequently, Home Affairs officials are in court to secure the confirmations for deportation from the Magistrate. This will pave the way for their deportation. They are also finalising logistics for the deportation. As indicated earlier, deportation was among the options Home Affairs considered working with other law enforcement authorities. The Department stands ready to send the group back to their home country.

“We will not hesitate to act decisively to ensure that anyone who breaches the immigration laws of the country is processed through the courts and accordingly faces the consequences. Respect for the rule of law is sacrosanct,” said Minister Schreiber.

