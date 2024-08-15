Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,236 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,215 in the last 365 days.

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings to Present at Two Investor Conferences

-Company to Present August 20 at Investor Summit Summer 2024 Virtual Conference;
and September 9-11 at H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference-

PASADENA, CALIF., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (“LIXTE” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LIXT and LIXTW), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, today announced it will be presenting at two investor conferences:

  • The Investor Summit Summer 2024 Virtual Conference Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT. To access the presentation, visit LIXTE’s investor relations website at https://ir.lixte.com/news-events/ir-calendar.
  • The H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investor Conference, on demand starting at 7 a.m. EDT/4 a.m. PDT, September 9-11, 2024. To access the virtual presentation, register for the conference at www.hcwevents.com/annualconference.

Bas van der Baan, CEO of LIXTE, will present an overview of the Company’s clinical trials with LB-100, its proprietary compound focused on enhancing chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatments as cancer therapies. Proof-of-concept clinical trials are currently in progress for colorectal, ovarian and sarcoma cancers, including trials funded by GSK and Roche.

About LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on new targets for cancer drug development and developing and commercializing cancer therapies. LIXTE has demonstrated that its first-in-class lead clinical PP2A inhibitor, LB-100, is well-tolerated in cancer patients at doses associated with anti-cancer activity. Based on extensive published preclinical data (see www.lixte.com), LB-100 has the potential to significantly enhance chemotherapies and immunotherapies and improve outcomes for patients with cancer.

LIXTE’s lead compound, LB-100, is part of a pioneering effort in an entirely new field of cancer biology – activation lethality – that is advancing a new treatment paradigm. LIXTE's new approach is covered by a comprehensive patent portfolio. Proof-of-concept clinical trials are currently in progress for colorectal, ovarian and sarcoma cancers. Additional information about LIXTE can be found at www.lixte.com.

For more information about LIXTE, Contact:
info@lixte.com
General Phone: (631) 830-7092
Investor Phone: (888) 289-5533
or
PondelWilkinson Inc. Investor Relations
pwinvestor@pondel.com
Roger Pondel: (310) 279-5965
Laurie Berman: (310) 279-5962

# # #


Primary Logo

You just read:

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings to Present at Two Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more