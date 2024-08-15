ABM Awarded NASPO ValuePoint® Contract for EV Charging Infrastructure Solutions

National contract enables state and local governments to easily and cost-effectively engage ABM’s industry-leading single-source eMobility solutions portfolio





NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of integrated facility services, infrastructure solutions, and parking management, is pleased to announce it has recently been awarded a NASPO ValuePoint® contract for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. This important contract authorizes ABM to offer its industry-leading, single-source EV charging infrastructure solutions to state and local government and educational entities across the nation more efficiently and cost-effectively.

“We’re honored to be awarded a NASPO ValuePoint® contract which recognizes our growing position and leading technology in the evolving EV landscape,” stated Mark Hawkinson, ABM’s President of Technical Solutions. “We believe our ability to now offer state and local government and educational institutions nationwide access to our single-source turnkey EV infrastructure solutions will help drive EV adoption rates while at the same time providing these governments and organizations cost-effectiveness, sustainability, and reliability.”

With over 30,000 EV ports installed nationwide, ABM serves as a leading single-source solution provider for the eMobility, power resiliency, and electrification sectors. ABM is a strategic partner for facility operators across the U.S., including ecommerce, logistics, car rental fleets, auto dealers, retailers, airports, universities, and municipalities – providing complete end-to-end services such as plan design, equipment installation, cloud-based network connectivity, monitoring, maintenance, upgrades, and power storage and resiliency.

State and local governments, public entities including educational facilities, and some non-profit organizations, can now leverage ABM's expansive EV solutions portfolio via the NASPO ValuePoint cooperative contract to address the growing need for reliability and accessibility related to EV charging and infrastructure. ABM is committed to providing innovative and reliable single-sourced turnkey solutions designed to meet the complex demands of public sector clients.

The NASPO ValuePoint cooperative purchasing program streamlines the procurement process for participating governmental agencies, ensuring they receive the highest quality products and services at the most competitive prices. The cooperative is highly regarded for its rigorous vendor selection process, focusing on quality, value, and compliance with stringent security and data protection standards.

For more information on ABM, its EV infrastructure offerings, and electrification initiatives, please visit www.abm.com/ev.

ABOUT NASPO ValuePoint

NASPO ValuePoint® is the cooperative purchasing division of the NASPO, facilitating cooperative public procurement solicitations using a Lead State Model™. NASPO ValuePoint aggregates the demand of all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the US territories, their political subdivisions, and other eligible entities, spurring innovation and competition in the marketplace. NASPO ValuePoint delivers best-value, reliable, and competitively sourced cooperative contracts – offering public entities outstanding prices, favorable terms and conditions, and value-added services. Learn more at www.naspovaluepoint.org.

NASPO®, NASPO ValuePoint®, their logos, and Lead State Model™ are trademarks of the National Association of State Procurement Officials.

ABOUT ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of facility services and solutions. A driving force for a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable world, ABM provides essential services and forward-looking performance solutions that improve the spaces and places that matter most. From curbside to rooftop, ABM’s comprehensive services include janitorial, engineering, parking, electrical and lighting, energy and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, and mission critical solutions. ABM serves a wide range of industries—from commercial office buildings to universities, airports, hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and distribution centers, entertainment venues and more. Founded in 1909, ABM serves over 20,000 clients, with annualized revenue exceeding $8 billion and more than 100,000 team members in 350+ offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and other international locations. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

