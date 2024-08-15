CAPREIT Announces Increased August 2024 Distribution

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX: CAR.UN) announced today its August 2024 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.125 per Unit (or $1.50 on an annualized basis). The August 2024 distribution will be payable on September 16, 2024 to Unitholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2024.



CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at June 30, 2024, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,200 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.6 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe. Since its Initial Public Offering in May 1997, CAPREIT has grown monthly cash distributions per Unit by 110%. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information please contact: