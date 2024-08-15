Minister Ronald Lamola commends steps towards regional stability and economic integration

On August 13 &14, 2024, the Southern African Development Community’s (SADC) Council of Ministers gathered in Harare to set the stage for the 44th Heads of State and Government Summit. The theme for the summit is, Promoting Innovation to unlock opportunities for sustained economic growth and development towards an Industrialised SADC.

The outcomes of this pivotal meeting will be presented to the SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government, on 18 August 2024.

Leading South Africa’s delegation, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, accompanied by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, engaged in discussions centred on the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020-2025. The RISDP is a regional blueprint that promotes regional economic growth, integration, and industrialisation, underpinned by a climate of peace and stability.

Minister Lamola expressed satisfaction with the Executive Secretary’s Report for the 2023/2024 period, highlighting its crucial insights as the region approaches the Mid-Term Review of the RISDP in 2025. “We are heartened by the steady progress our region is making in implementing the RISDP for 2020-2030,” Lamola stated.

Minister Lamola emphasised the importance of the Foundational Pillar of Peace and Security, acknowledging ongoing challenges in Northern Mozambique and the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo while commending efforts to restore stability.

The Council of Ministers also reviewed the Secretariat’s capacity-building initiatives in conflict mediation, underscoring the region’s commitment to peace. Minister Lamola stressed the need to bolster early warning capacities to pre-empt conflicts and address root causes to develop effective mitigation strategies.

Significant achievements were noted, including a 21% increase in intra-SADC trade to GDP in 2023 and attracting US$6 billion in foreign direct investment. Infrastructure developments, such as One-Stop Border Posts and SMART Integrated Economic Corridors Management tools, were highlighted as key drivers of regional progress.

However, challenges remain. The overall implementation score for the RISDP stands at 5.6 out of 10, reflecting the impact of global shocks like the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and international conflicts. Minister Lamola called for renewed efforts to address these setbacks and improve social and human capital development.

Looking ahead, South Africa will assume the G20 presidency in 2025, marking the first time the summit will be hosted on African soil. Under the theme, Fostering Solidarity, Equality and Sustainable Development, South Africa aims to highlight the economic and development challenges facing developing countries, particularly in Africa.

Minister Lamola outlined South Africa’s stance on critical issues, including regional food and nutrition security, the re-establishment of the Mining Ministerial Forum and the implementation of the Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap 2015-2063. “South Africa and the region cannot afford to continue to export their raw minerals to faraway countries only to import beneficiated consumer products at inflated prices. Value addition and commercialisation of our critical minerals must be at the core of our industrialisation strategy,” said Minister Lamola.

He also emphasised the importance of gender parity, noting the progress made but acknowledging the need for further improvement.

With nearly half of South Africa’s Cabinet ministers being women following the May 2024 General Elections, Minister Lamola reiterated the country’s commitment to achieving the targets set in the Revised SADC Protocol on Gender and Development.

As the SADC region moves forward, the collective efforts of member states aim to create an era where peace underpins prosperity, demonstrating the power of unity and strategic collaboration.

