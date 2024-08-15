Governor Arnold Palacios and Lt. Governor David Apatang today met with a staff delegation from the U.S. House of Representatives – Committee on Defense Appropriations. Their discussion focused on economic and military priorities and other topics meant to provide the congressional staff expanded understanding of the urgent issues that are facing the CNMI, especially as it pertains to appropriations from U.S. Congress. Governor Palacios reiterated that the economic stability of the CNMI is inextricably tied to national interests of the United States; he sought legislative advocacy, funding assistance, and other support from the staffers.

The post Strengthening Relationships with U.S. Congress. appeared first on Office of CNMI Governor and Lt. Governor.