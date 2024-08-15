Sen. Robin: Passage of Shari'ah Court Law a Day of Triumph

A day of triumph! This was how Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla described the signing into law of Republic Act 12018, which created three new Shari'ah Judicial Districts and 12 circuit courts in the country.

Padilla, a vocal advocate of Muslims' rights, said this will go a long way for Muslims, especially Muslim Filipinos, to get justice.

"Ito ay araw ng tagumpay para sa ating mga Muslim. Walang hanggang pasasalamat sa PBBM sa paglagda sa batas upang bumuo ng Shari'a judicial districts at circuit courts (This is a day of triumph for us Muslims. My thanks to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for signing the law to create new Shari'ah judicial districts and circuit courts)," he said.

"Sumasaludo din po tayo sa ating kapatid, Senador Francis Tolentino sa pagtayo kasama ng kaMusliman upang maipasa ang panukalang ito Sa wakas po abot kamay na nating mga Muslim ang pagkamit ng hustisya dahil sa mga dagdag na korte ng Shari'a (I thank Sen. Francis Tolentino for sponsoring this measure. At last, Muslims can have access to justice)," he added.

Padilla likewise thanked Rep. Mohamad Khalid Dimaporo for his support for the measure.

On the other hand, Padilla - chairman of the Senate committee on constitutional amendments and revision of codes - expressed hopes that the Supreme Court can resolve soonest the issue involving the qualifications of Shari'ah judges, amid the vacancies in Shari'ah courts nationwide.

"Sa Konstitusyon kasi sinasabi doon na pwede lang na Shari'ah judge e (myembro ng) Philippine Bar (The Constitution says Shari'ah judges must be members of the Philippine Bar)," he said.

Last Aug. 12, Padilla filed Resolution of Both Houses 10 to address the lack of access of Muslims to Shari'ah judges and courts especially outside the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Under the Resolution of Both Houses, while no person may be appointed judge thereof unless he is a citizen of the Philippines and a member of the Philippine Bar, "the requisite membership to the Philippine Bar shall not apply to Shari'ah judges."

Sen. Robin: Batas sa Dagdag na Shari'ah Courts, Araw ng Tagumpay!

Araw ng tagumpay! Ito ang paglarawan ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla sa pagiging batas ng Republic Act 12018, na gumawa ng tatlong dagdag na Shari'ah Judicial Districts at 12 circuit courts sa bansa.

Giit ni Padilla, na tagapagtanggol ng karapatan ng Muslim, malaking bagay ito para makamtan ng mga Muslim, lalo ang Muslim Filipinos, ang hustisya.

"Ito ay araw ng tagumpay para sa ating mga Muslim. Walang hanggang pasasalamat sa PBBM sa paglagda sa batas upang bumuo ng Shari'a judicial districts at circuit courts," aniya.

"Sumasaludo din po tayo sa ating kapatid, Senador Francis Tolentino sa pagtayo kasama ng kaMusliman upang maipasa ang panukalang ito Sa wakas po abot kamay na nating mga Muslim ang pagkamit ng hustisya dahil sa mga dagdag na korte ng Shari'a," dagdag niya.

Nagpasalamat din si Sen. Padilla kay Rep. Mohamad Khalid Dimaporo sa kanyang suporta sa ngayo'y batas.

Sa kabila nito, umaasa pa rin si Padilla, na tagapangulo ng Senate committee on constitutional amendments and revision of codes, na maresolba agad ng Korte Suprema ang isyu ng kwalipikasyon ng mga magiging Shari'ah judges, ngayong marami nang vacancy sa mga Shari'ah court sa bansa.

"Sa Konstitusyon kasi sinasabi doon na pwede lang na Shari'ah judge e (myembro ng) Philippine Bar," dagdag niya.

Noong Agosto 12, ihinain ni Padilla ang Resolution of Both Houses 10 upang tugunin ang kakulangan ng bilang ng mga Shari'ah judges lalo na sa labas ng Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Minumungkahi ng RBH 10 naamyendahan ang probisyon upang hindi na kinakailangan ang membership to the Philippine Bar para sa mga Shari'ah judges.