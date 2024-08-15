Michael Fomkin Partners with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "The E-Myth Evolution" Alongside Michael E. Gerber

Michael Fomkin

NEWTON, PA, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with Michael Fomkin who will co-author the highly anticipated book, "The E-Myth Evolution," alongside the legendary Michael E. Gerber and an exceptional team of authors.

Set to launch in Fall 2024, "The E-Myth Evolution" promises to engage readers with powerful stories that highlight the triumph over challenges and the journey to success.

About Michael Fomkin:

Michael Fomkin's multifaceted journey through entertainment, business, academia, and philanthropy epitomizes a quest for excellence and profound impact across diverse arenas. With nearly two decades of experience, he has been a driving force in forging vital connections within the entertainment industry, guiding models, actors, and musicians through its intricate landscapes. As a forthcoming author, his upcoming book, "Elevate Your Message: The Hollywood Framework to Unstoppable Offers," promises to redefine paradigms in talent development.

Among his literary accomplishments stands his #1 bestselling book on Amazon, "Finding Fame: The Insider's Guide to the Entertainment Industry," a testament to his insights and industry acumen. Collaborating with luminaries like Mark Victor Hanson and Brian Tracy, Michael extends his reach into empowering individuals across various spheres, exemplifying his commitment to sharing knowledge.

Michael's speaking engagements, shared with luminaries such as Russell Brunson and Tony Robbins, have generated over $1 billion across live and virtual platforms, earning him esteemed accolades like the 10x Award from ClickFunnels. His academic pursuits, including a doctorate in system dynamics at MIT, mirror his thirst for knowledge, while his theatrical achievements, including six Tonys, showcase his creative finesse.

As the steward of Truth Mgmt, Michael fosters talent in television, film, and fashion, offering bespoke training and agency for aspiring speakers. His prowess in brand development and talent empowerment, recognized by Forbes and Entrepreneur magazine, demonstrates his enduring influence.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Michael's commitment to philanthropy shines through his contributions to Operation Underground Railroad and efforts to combat homelessness. In leisure, he indulges in art and rare books, reflecting his intellectual curiosity and cultural appreciation.

Honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from New York City, Michael's legacy as a trailblazer in fashion and theater is firmly established, cementing his status as a visionary leader.

SuccessBooks® is honored to have Michael on board for the creation of "The E-Myth Evolution" and looks forward to the invaluable insights he will contribute to this transformative book. Stay tuned for the release of “The E-Myth Evolution.”