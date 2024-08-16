Submit Release
STATE GRID NINGDONG ELECTRIC POWER SUPPLY COMPANY: Remote Intelligent Patrol Strengthens the Security of the Power Grid

YINCHUAN, CHINA, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "On August 12, the intelligent inspection and protection at the Yuequan 110kV substation was functioning normally," said Yang Mei, a substation operation and maintenance staff member at the STATE GRID NINGDONG ELECTRIC POWER SUPPLY COMPANY. The company is actively utilizing remote intelligent patrol methods to enhance substation inspections and fortify the safety of the power grid.

The intelligent inspection system is a key component of substation smart construction. By installing high-definition video cameras around circuit breakers, disconnectors, current transformers, surge arresters, and other equipment, and setting preset points based on equipment monitoring needs, the system achieves real-time monitoring of equipment status changes. Operation and maintenance personnel are not constrained by distance; they can issue inspection commands with a simple click of the mouse. The high-definition video in the substation then begins to rotate, executing inspection tasks according to the commands. Through the display screens at the substation's central control station, personnel can monitor the system's operational status and task execution in real-time, and review task execution reports. Currently, substations connected to the remote intelligent inspection system are inspected at least seven times per week.

The application of new technology can greatly enhance the safety of power grid equipment. By adopting remote intelligent inspection technology, the company achieves comprehensive, multi-angle remote intelligent inspections of in-station equipment, transforming substation inspections from "human eyes" to "electric eyes." This significantly improves the efficiency of risk identification and assessment for the power grid, ensuring the safe and stable operation of power grid equipment during the summer and the continuous, steady supply of electricity. Additionally, the system conducts multiple daily inspections of the surrounding environment and floating debris within the substation, effectively enhancing the perception of substation equipment.

Moving forward, the company will continue to promote the application of remote intelligent patrols, improving the quality and efficiency of power grid operations and maintenance, and firmly ensuring the safety and security of power grid equipment.（Guo Chenchen，Yang Mei）


http://www.nx.sgcc.com.cn/

