MASDAR, ABU DHABI, UAE, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CMMZE Invest Limited and PERIC Hydrogen Technologies Co., Ltd Form Strategic ConsortiumAbu Dhabi, UAE; Handan, China - June 9, 2024CMMZE Invest Limited and PERIC Hydrogen Technologies Co., Ltd are proud to announce the formation of a strategic consortium dedicated to the development of green hydrogen projects.Consortium Agreement Overview:Under the agreement, CMMZE and PERIC will collaborate on a major initiative to develop, finance, build, operate, and maintain renewable electricity production units. The consortium's initial focus will be a 550MW green hydrogen production facility in Tunisia, marking a significant milestone in the global transition to sustainable energy.Key Details:•⁠ ⁠Consortium Name: CMMZE-PERIC•⁠ ⁠Representative of the Consortium: CMMZE Invest Limited•⁠ ⁠Initial Project: Development of a 550MW facility for green hydrogen production in Tunisia.•⁠ ⁠Project Scope: Development of renewable electricity units, electricity storage systems, and necessary transmission lines.•⁠ ⁠Objective: To implement green hydrogen projects, starting with ongoing procedures with the Tunisian Ministry of Industry, Mines, and Energy (MIME).Responsibilities and Coordination:CMMZE, as the Representative of the Consortium, will oversee all project-related activities, including negotiations, application submissions, and agreement signings. PERIC will provide its expertise in hydrogen technologies to support the technical and operational components of the project.Project Duration and Legal Framework:The consortium agreement aligns with the duration of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MIME and subsequent implementation agreements. The consortium will operate under the rules of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) for arbitration, with the place of arbitration set in Paris and English as the language of proceedings.Statements from the Representatives:•⁠ ⁠Mr. Alex Vancauwenbergh, Manager of CMMZE Invest Limited: “We are excited about this collaboration with PERIC, which aligns with our vision for advancing green energy. The 550MW facility is a significant starting point for what we aim to achieve together in the realm of sustainable development.”•⁠ ⁠Mr. Lu Jian, Business Manager of PERIC Hydrogen Technologies Co., Ltd: “Collaborating with CMMZE is an honor. Our joint efforts in developing the 550MW green hydrogen facility in Tunisia will set a new standard for future projects in sustainable energy.”About CMMZE Invest Limited:CMMZE Invest Limited, based in Abu Dhabi, UAE, specializes in investment in renewable energy and sustainable development projects. Aldo Labia, the founder of CMMZE Invest Limited, brings a wealth of experience in sustainable energy investments to this strategic consortium. Known for his innovative approach and commitment to renewable energy, Labia has been instrumental in steering CMMZE toward significant global partnerships. His leadership and strategic foresight are key drivers behind the company's ambitious projects and its focus on advancing the green hydrogen economy.About PERIC Hydrogen Technologies Co., Ltd:PERIC Hydrogen Technologies Co., Ltd, headquartered in Handan, China, is a leading provider of hydrogen technology solutions, dedicated to advancing the global hydrogen economy.For media inquiries, please contact:•⁠ ⁠CMMZE Invest Limited: [Insert Contact Information]•⁠ ⁠PERIC Hydrogen Technologies Co., Ltd: [Insert Contact Information]

