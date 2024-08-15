PHILIPPINES, August 15 - Press Release

August 14, 2024 Bong Go champions development initiatives to promote welfare and safety of residents in Alfonso, Cavite as town's adopted son After assisting thousands of disadvantaged Caviteños in Alfonso, Cavite on Monday, August 12, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, an adopted son of CALABARZON region with familial roots in Batangas through the Tesoro clan and recently declared adopted son of Alfonso, inspected the town's newly constructed evacuation center--a project he ardently supported as Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee. During his visit, Go commended the local government, led by Mayor Randy Salamat and Vice Mayor Madona Mojica-Pel, for their collaborative efforts towards this significant development, emphasizing how it will greatly benefit the community in times of need. "Vice Mayor pa lang po ako, kabigan ko na po itong taong ito. Hindi ko na kailangan lumapit, siya na mismo ang lumalapit... Walang tigil yung pagbibigay natin ng tulong sa mga nangangailangan sa ospital, bukod sa Malasakit Centers, nakakatangap pa po tayo (ng ibang tulong) galing po yun kay Senator Bong Go. Evacuation center, Super Health Center, Malasakit Center, at marami pang iba," Mayor Salamat expressed. In an interview, Go highlighted Senate Bill No. 2451, known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which he co-sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. Based on the Mandatory Evacuation Center bill that Go filed earlier, the proposed legislation underscores the necessity of establishing mandatory evacuation centers in provinces and municipalities. "When disaster strikes, it is the poor who suffer. Kailangan natin magpatayo ng mga dedicated evacuation centers na may basic facilities at sapat na emergency supplies, gaya ng tubig, gamot at relief goods, para hindi na sila nagsisiksikan sa mga covered courts o paaralan," said Go. "Alam niyo naman kung gaano ka-importante ang mga evacuation centers. Tuwing pagputok ng bulkan, bagyo, o sunog, meron ho mapaglalagyan na malinis (at) maayos at yung hindi magkakasakit ang ating mga kababayan," he explained further. In addition to the evacuation center, Go also backed the funding for a street lighting project and the construction of a Super Health Center in Alfonso, which he also inspected the same day. As the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go expressed his unwavering commitment to bringing essential government services closer to Filipinos, especially in underserved areas. He advocated for the establishment of Super Health Centers across the country, with 17 located in Cavite alone, aimed at improving access to primary care, consultations, and early disease detection. Thanks to the collective efforts of Go, his fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, over 700 Super Health Centers have been funded nationwide. During the visit, Go was honored by the local government of Alfonso as an adopted son, a title given to him under Sangguniang Bayan Resolution No. 110. The resolution highlighted his exceptional capability in public administration and his dedication to implementing impactful programs and projects, benefiting numerous local government units, including Alfonso. Grateful for the recognition, Go reiterated his commitment to supporting the town and the province of Cavite to the best of his ability. He vowed to continue providing compassionate service, not just in Alfonso but throughout CALABARZON, where he has also been embraced as an adopted son of the region. "Maraming salamat po sa pag-adopt sa akin, bilang adopted son. Asahan niyo tutulong po ako sa inyong bayan, sa pag-unlad ng inyong bayan. Tutulong po tayo sa mga mahihirap. Magkakasama po tayo, mayor at vice mayor, konsehal, mga opisyales, liga ng mga barangay, tulungan natin yung mga kababayan natin mahihirap," Go said in an interview. Additionally, Go has likewise supported various road improvements in the cities of Cavite, Dasmariñas, General Trias, Imus, and Tagaytay; rehabilitation and improvement of the municipal fire station in Noveleta; rehabilitation of covered courts in various barangays in General Trias City; acquisition of ambulance units for the local government of Indang and Trece Martires City; and improvement of a sports facility in Cavite State University in Indang. Go then encouraged the residents to take advantage of the Malasakit Centers at General Emilio Aguinaldo Memorial Hospital in Imus City and Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital in Bacoor City. The Malasakit Centers program, initiated by Go in 2018, aims to streamline the process of availing medical assistance programs by bringing together concerned government agencies under one roof. The Department of Health reported that more or less ten million Filipinos benefitted from the 166 Malasakit Centers nationwide. Go principally authored and sponsored Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. Senator Go's visit underscored his ongoing efforts to improve the lives of the poor and bolster infrastructure developments in the region, reaffirming his role as a public servant who remains deeply connected to the communities he serves. "Salamat po sa inyong lahat mga kababayan ko. Bilang adopted son ng Alfonso, ituring nyo po ako na inyong kapatid. Ituring ninyo ako na inyong kuya at huwag po kayong mag-atubiling lumapit sa akin," Go expressed. "At kanina po papunta ako rito may bumubulong, nagpapasalamat sa akin. Huwag ho kayong magpasalamat sa akin. Ako po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil ako po'y isang probinsyano lamang na binigyan nyo po ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo po sa inyo. Maraming-maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat," he concluded. Earlier that day, Go also provided support to the rebuilding efforts of fire victims in Quezon City.