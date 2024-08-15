Submit Release
Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga hosts Dialogue on Women in Democracy with Unisa, 15 Aug

The Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities together with the University of South Africa (UNISA) and United Nations Women is hosting a dialogue on Women, Democracy and Leadership in South Africa on Thursday 15 August 2024. The dialogue will look deeply at women’s representation and administrative arrangements that are needed to achieve a gender-responsive government.

Minister Chikunga will be joined by Dr Pregs Govender the South African Human Rights Activist and Author, Prof Thuli Madonsela Director at Centre for Social Justice, Stellenbosch University and Prof. Puleng Segalo, Chief Albert Luthuli Research Chair and UNISA

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows 
Date:15 August 2024
Time: 09:00-12:00
Venue: Kgorong Building, UNISA Main Campus.

Media Enquiries:
Director Communications Cassius Selala 
Tel: 060 534 0672
 

