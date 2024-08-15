Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi addresses Provincial Council on Aids

North West Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi says there are encouraging signs of the North West being on a right trajectory in reducing HIV infections in the province.

He was addressing a quarterly meeting of the Provincial Council on Aids held at Mmabatho Palms Hotel in the Mahikeng Local Municipality.

Premier Mokgosi maintains since the resuscitation of the Council, the provincial government has been able to coordinate and bring together various stakeholders in response to HIV infections.

“Through these collaborative efforts we have been able to respond positively in bringing down HIV-AIDS infections in the past three years with a decline of 1.7 percent in the last financial year” Premier Mokgosi said.

According to Premier Mokgosi, the province has been able to reduce AIDS related deaths since 2017.

“Our efforts in reducing AIDS-related deaths are gaining traction and from 2017 we reduced these deaths from 5,169 to 3,100 in 2022. It is also encouraging to mention that life expectancy has increased from 64 years in 2019 to 66 years in 2023 for both males and females.”

Of concern is over 24 000 young people between the ages of 20-24 who are living with HIV with only over 13 000 on treatment.

“As I indicated in the Opening of the Provincial Legislature Address, the youth agenda is one of apex priorities of this administration and this cuts across the board. We are going to double our efforts in combating the spread of HIV among young people. These campaigns will be rolled out in our schools and institutions of higher learning. This will include working with various youth formations to intensify these campaigns” insists Premier Mokgosi.

As of June 2024, over five hundred and forty thousand people are living with HIV in the province and over three hundred and sixty-six thousand are on treatment.

Bojanala Platinum and Ngaka Modiri Molema Districts remain hotspots in terms of HIV with infections hovering around two hundred and sixty thousand and one hundred and eleven thousand respectively.

In strengthening the province’s ongoing efforts in response to HIV, the North West has already concluded the End-term Review of the 2017/2022 giving impetus to the development of the 2023/28 Provincial Implementation Plan (PIP) on HIV and AIDS, STIs and TB.

“We will ensure that this plan trickles down to all four districts of the province as it will play a pivotal role of coordinating and overseeing the HIV-AIDS response and related diseases in the province” concluded Premier Mokgosi.

