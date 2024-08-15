IPIM Continues to Hold Internal Integrity Seminars

MACAU, August 15 - The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) held 2 internal integrity seminars recently, where the staff of the Legal Affairs Division helped all levels of personnel clearly understand the relevant legal requirements, maintain integrity at all times, and continuously consolidate the awareness of the rule of law by addressing the relevant legal provisions in the Administrative Procedure Code, the legal system of property and interest declaration, IPIM’s Internal Integrity Code, sharing common types of occupational crimes, examples and case studies.

IPIM has regularly organised internal training courses covering different professional areas in recent years. This integrity seminar is the 12th and 13th sessions of the training courses on integrity and legal knowledge, held at the Complex of Commerce and Trade Co-operation Platform for China and Portuguese-speaking Countries. Over 100 IPIM personnel attended the event.

Continuously consolidating the awareness of the rule of law in all aspects

IPIM’s President Vincent U gave a brief speech to the IPIM team during the first session, emphasising that compliance with discipline and laws, and being loyal to one’s duties are the obligations of public servants. IPIM sends emails to all its staff every month, attaching common types of occupational crimes and examples published by the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC), with the aim of keeping all personnel alert, compliant with laws and regulations, and loyal to their duties.

Over the past five years since 2019, IPIM has invited CCAC to hold five seminars on "Integrity and Righteousness" and "Integrity and Dedication". It has also invited the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, the Public Prosecutions Office, and arranged for IPIM’s legal staff to hold a total of six seminars and courses on areas such as disciplinary procedures, recusal system and confidentiality obligations, criminal liability, and administrative procedures, continuously consolidating the awareness of the rule of law at all levels.

58 Internal training sessions held in 5 years, enhancing knowledge sharing and team participation

IPIM has been continuously organising rich and diverse internal training in recent years. In addition to integrity and legal regulations, the training covered IPIM’s core functions such as investment promotion, exhibition and convention development, the China-PSC platform, and public procurement. It has planned training courses, seminars, forums, and workshops aimed at enhancing the professional knowledge of its internal staff, covering areas such as Guangdong-Macao economic and trade co-operation, event planning, China-PSC economic and trade development, procurement procedures, and AI applications, with some sessions delivered by internal personnel with relevant expertise.

By identifying internal lecturers and customising training courses to meet the needs of enhancing IPIM’s, addressing core concerns, and practical solutions to new issues, the participation of personnel at all levels has been increased, allowing important professional knowledge, skills, and practical experience to be effectively shared, continuously improving the professional level of the team and keeping up with the times, allowing the team to grow and develop continuously.