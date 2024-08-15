MRD LEADS CDF ACT 2023 IMPLEMENTATION AS A LEADER-LED TRANSFORMATION SAYS MINISTER SELESO

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) is shifting to a leader-led transformative process to encompass a more comprehensive net development effect from the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) that is able to create national development momentum says the Honorable Minister for MRD Rollen Seleso.

Hon. Minister Seleso was speaking at the official opening of the four days induction training for constituency officers that is currently underway at the Solomon Islands National Aquatic Centre at the Sports City, KGVI until Monday next week (19 August).

“MRD is leading the implementation of the CDF Act, 2023 as a leader-led transformation. This creates the high level structural and organic synergy and net effect that validates an enhanced ownership, responsibility and commitment as a leader-led transformative identity in Solomon Islands. This will watershed to a purposeful downstream process and change in the people. This enhances a new understanding and perception that is consequential for a more considered posture and stance to turn away from a delivery and to a developmental approach and creating a positive context,” he emphasized.

He said, “MRD will deliver the supporting regulation later in 2024 ensuring and creating systemic validation of the CDF Act 2023, policies, strategies and resources as the most accessible SIG resources in Solomon Islands to leverage and mainstream a collaborative, equitable, sustainable and resilient visible net development ensuring that every Solomon Islander receives either direct or positive contextual opportunity.

“MRD officers, I sincerely request that each of you step up to the mark. You are the institutional interphase between the MRD as a government ministry and Solomon Islands political leadership. There will be pressures on you. However, it is important to recognize that your role is vital to facilitate the political capital MRD has to deliver a new development momentum to Solomon Islands.

MRD Hon. Minister Rollen Seleso urges all MRD staff which include constituency officers to step up to the mark as he delivers his remarks.

“I look forward to your vital engagement with your constituency member of parliament, the respective constituency development committee and the constituency members and stakeholders to secure and chart forward a stronger partnership and collaboration to accurately prioritize and define a developmental pathway forward during the next four years,” he said.

Hon. Seleso emphatically reiterated to all participants, “…all of you are MRD officers! This is vital to understand. We together make up the MRD and together are charged to deliver specific SIG objectives and services allocated to the MRD.

“I congratulate each constituency officer on your appointment. Each of you has been allocated a significant position and placement in the MRD mandate to carry out national duties. I charge each of you to weigh that properly in your mind and heart, and to recognize and understand what it means.

“Your participation in this training is very important. I want to emphasize that this training is for the whole Ministry of Rural Development. All of you are officers of the MRD. You are all learning together and must come to the same page. It is vitally important that you put on your learning mode throughout the training.

“The MRD must arrive at a coherent system able to partner, collaborate and influence net development to SI. Your appointment and this training are therefore vital pivot points for MRD to implement Government for National Unity and Transformation (GNUT) government 100-day policy priorities implementation. It also forms a large corner stone of the respective comprehensive 4-year constituency development plans,” Hon. Minister Seleso added.

Hon. Minister Seleso wished all the staff a successful training and he looks forward to witness and feel the new MRD momentum.

A photo of MRD Hon. Minister (seated fifteenth from left front raw) and Permanent Secretary Lottie Vaisekavea seated sixth from left in yellow shirt with all the constituency officers who are part of the induction training.

MRD Hon. Minister Rollen Seleso and PS Lottie.

Some of the constituency officers during day two of the induction.

Deputy Secretary Technical Supervising of MRD George Balairamo responding to questions during Q&A session.

MRD Legal Officer Diana Alasia making her presentation on the new CDF Act 2023.

– MRD Press