Spokane Chainsaw Artist Aaron Chavez Crafts Raven Sculpture for BLACK RAVENS Squadron

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spokane-based chainsaw sculptor Aaron Chavez recently completed a special commission for Commander Erik Dippold of Electronic Attack Squadron ONE THREE FIVE, also known as the BLACK RAVENS. Dippold reached out to Chavez, requesting a custom raven coffee cup holder to gift to his men as he prepared for a new assignment.

The BLACK RAVENS, established on May 15, 1969, have a long history of providing essential electronic warfare support to carrier air wings. Chavez’s sculpture was inspired by the squadron’s emblem and legacy, aiming to create a piece that reflects their strength and unity.

“I was honored when Commander Dippold asked me to create this piece,” Chavez said. “It was important to me that the sculpture captured the spirit of the BLACK RAVENS, as a meaningful gift from their commander.”

Aaron Chavez’s chainsaw carvings are well-known throughout the Pacific Northwest. His works, especially his sculpted owls, can be found in neighborhoods across Spokane and Washington stare . His latest raven sculpture adds to a growing portfolio of intricate woodwork that is admired by many.

For more information about Aaron Chavez’s work or to inquire about custom pieces, he can be contacted through his Facebook page or his website, ChavezCarving.com

