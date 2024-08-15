New Massachusetts Law Protects Home Buyers by Establishing The Right To Home Inspections

Clark Hill Inspections

BELMONT, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new bill signed by the Governor Maura Healey, aims to empower home buyers by ensuring they have the opportunity to conduct inspections before purchasing a home. Before the inclusion of the Act Protecting Consumer Rights in Purchasing Safe and Habitable Homes in the Housing Bond Bill, buyers often felt pressured to waive inspections in order to make a competitive bid. Many sellers would not consider offers that included inspection contingencies, putting home buyers, especially, first-time and even veterans at a disadvantage, as some loan products like VA backed loans contain inspection requirements as a condition of approval.

This legislation is particularly significant in today’s competitive real estate market, where demand often outstrips supply. A proper inspection should take two to three hours on-site and cover all major systems of the house. This has been especially challenging for low-to moderate-income families, who often lack the resources to address repairs that may come up once they purchased the home. By formalizing the option for pre-purchase inspections, the bill provides buyers with the necessary tools to make informed decisions, ensuring that they are not taking on unforeseen risks.

By some estimates, close to 80% - 90% of residential real estate transactions in Eastern Massachusetts had waived the inspection contingency over recent years. The new bill aims to level the playing field for all buyers.

Clark Hill Inspections’ John Gallagher, along with fellow board members of the American Society of Home Inspectors' (ASHI) New England Chapter, worked diligently to help make this bill a reality. Between 3000-6000 initiatives are proposed during a typical legislative session. He had no expectation of seeing this proposal make it to the floor and be passed so quickly. The original thought was by submitting the proposal it would be revisited by referendum. Gallagher was the driving force behind reframing the proposal as a consumer protection instead of a mandate as the majority of consumers prefer to remain autonomous. Despite the real estate lobby declining to collaborate, once the proposal was fleshed out, it became clear that it would be in the interest of all consumers and the bill quickly gathered support from legislature.

“The housing market had changed drastically post-pandemic, and prior to the Housing Bond Bill, sellers generally held significant control in the market with almost no responsibility. With the new bill, Governor Healey has restored balance to the home buying transaction, which supports homebuyers' ability to make sound decisions and avoid hidden costs through a home inspection.” said Gallagher.

This change protects not only buyers, but sellers and real estate agents involved in the transaction. By conducting a home inspection, the inspector assumes a lot of the liability for physical problems with the home. Buyers can now proceed with confidence, knowing that their investment is sound and that any potential issues have been thoroughly examined before closing the deal.