Demand for Video Podcast Editors Soars: Get Free Training at Upcoming Bootcamp
As video podcasts gain popularity, Pod Sound School offers a FREE Bootcamp to equip editors with the skills needed to meet rising demand.
An efficient workflow isn’t just a time-saver—it’s your path to charging premium rates.”CHAPEL HILL, NC, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the popularity of video podcasts continues to rise, so does the demand for skilled editors who can create high-quality VIDEO AND AUDIO content. Recognizing this trend, Pod Sound School is launching a free, two-day:
— Studio Steve
Quick Cuts, Premium Rates: Podcast Video Editing Bootcamp designed to prepare aspiring and professional editors to meet this growing need.
The Bootcamp will be held on August 22 at 7 PM ET and August 24 at 12 PM ET.
This workshop is designed to equip both aspiring and experienced editors with the tools and techniques necessary to produce high-quality video podcasts.
On Day 1: participants will focus on Achieving Professional Audio for Video. They’ll dive into audio production fundamentals, explore essential tools like REAPER, CapCut, Descript, and Waves plugins, and learn advanced techniques for syncing and replacing audio. The goal is to ensure that the audio quality in video podcasts matches the visual excellence.
Day 2 shifts the focus to The Professional Video Editor’s Workflow. Editors will get comfortable with Adobe Premiere Pro, discover how to enhance audio using Waves plugins and explore third-party tools that add professional touches to video podcasts, such as smooth transitions and text animations.
Throughout the Bootcamp, attendees will engage in interactive challenges and receive personalized feedback from Studio Steve of Pod Sound School. Downloadable project files and replay access will be available until August 26, allowing participants to learn independently and revisit the lessons as needed.
Upon registering, participants will gain immediate access to the Pod Sound School community portal, where they’ll find a welcome video, downloads, and instructions from Studio Steve.
This will guide them through the necessary tools and provide tips on getting the most out of the Bootcamp.
With the demand for video podcast editors growing, this workshop is a timely opportunity to refine your skills, streamline your workflow, and start commanding premium rates for your services.
Spaces are limited. Sign up now to secure your spot and prepare for a transformative learning experience.
For more information and to register, visit www.podcastingsmart.com/bootcamp
