H.R. 7227, Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policies Act of 2024
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
2024
2024-2029
2024-2034
Direct Spending (Outlays)
0
-90
-90
Revenues
0
*
*
Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit
0
-90
-90
Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)
0
70
90
Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
No
Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?
Yes
Mandate Effects
Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
No
Contains intergovernmental mandate?
No
Contains private-sector mandate?
No
* = between zero and $500,000.
The bill would
- Establish a commission and advisory committees to document and remedy the effects of the federal Indian boarding school policies
- Apply the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act to human remains and funerary objects located on federal land or land managed or curated by a federal agency
- Rescind $90 million in funding from the Indian Health Service (IHS)
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
- Spending for activities conducted by the commission and advisory committees
- Rescinding IHS funds
- Transferring or reburying human remains and funerary objects