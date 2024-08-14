H.R. 7227, Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policies Act of 2024

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2024 2024-2029 2024-2034

Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 -90 -90

Revenues 0 * *

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit 0 -90 -90

Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays) 0 70 90

Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? No Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply? Yes

Mandate Effects

Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? No Contains intergovernmental mandate? No

Contains private-sector mandate? No

* = between zero and $500,000.

The bill would Establish a commission and advisory committees to document and remedy the effects of the federal Indian boarding school policies

Apply the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act to human remains and funerary objects located on federal land or land managed or curated by a federal agency

Rescind $90 million in funding from the Indian Health Service (IHS)