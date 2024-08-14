Submit Release
H.R. 7227, Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policies Act of 2024

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2024

2024-2029

2024-2034

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

-90

-90

Revenues

0

*

*

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit

0

-90

-90

Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)

0

70

90

Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

No

Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?

Yes

Mandate Effects

Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

No

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

* = between zero and $500,000.

The bill would
  • Establish a commission and advisory committees to document and remedy the effects of the federal Indian boarding school policies
  • Apply the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act to human remains and funerary objects located on federal land or land managed or curated by a federal agency
  • Rescind $90 million in funding from the Indian Health Service (IHS)
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
  • Spending for activities conducted by the commission and advisory committees
  • Rescinding IHS funds
  • Transferring or reburying human remains and funerary objects

