FEMA Urges May Storm Survivors to Apply Now for Assistance

Cape Girardeau, MO – For those who are busy recovering from the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding this past May, there is one more task you should tackle: Applying with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to be considered for possible financial assistance.

“We know these weather events have been devastating for many Missourians,” said David Gervino, FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer. “That’s why we are urging those impacted by late May storms to apply with FEMA as soon as possible so we can determine how we can help.”

There are three ways to apply for FEMA:

Online at disasterassistance.gov

Call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362)

Download the FEMA App and apply on a mobile device

Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI.

So far, FEMA has approved $1.8 million for 344 eligible individuals and households affected by May 19-27 storms in 10 Missouri counties designated in the federal disaster declaration: Barry, Butler, Carter, Howell, New Madrid, Ripley, Scott, Shannon, Stoddard and Texas.

This money is in the form of grants that can help pay for eligible, disaster-related costs associated with a temporary place to stay, minimal home repairs and/or other serious needs not covered by insurance or other programs. The grants also can fund the costs of features that can help persons with a disability to repair or improve accessibility to their houses.

Individual Assistance grants do not have to repaid if they are spent for the purpose(s) FEMA intends. Survivors should save receipts for costs associated with these grants for at least three years in case of a random audit.

What Happens After I Apply?

Homeowners with damage to their primary residence not covered by insurance will be contacted by a FEMA housing inspector to set up an appointment for an on-site evaluation of the extent and scope of the damage.

Those with insurance will not automatically get a housing inspection. Instead, they should submit a copy of their insurance settlement letter to FEMA for an eligibility determination. If there are still unmet disaster needs, a housing inspection may be issued at that time.

Inspection results help determine the amount of FEMA Assistance awarded so it’s important that applicants keep that appointment or reschedule if needed.

In the first three weeks since federal assistance was approved, 535 housing inspections have been completed.

While FEMA funds can be used for many essential recovery needs, they generally will not pay for all disaster-related expenses a survivor incurs. Many other government and voluntary agencies have resources that can help with those costs too.

To access those agencies or get help with other unmet needs, Missourians can call 2-1-1 to be connected with a hotline run by the United Way.

For more disaster-related information, visit the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency online at www.sema.dps.mo.gov or FEMA at www.fema.gov and www.fema.gov/disaster/4803.