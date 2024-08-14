Active component OC/T lives total army force serving in an Army Reserve unit

FORT MCCOY, Wis. –

“I’m extremely passionate about being an observer coach/trainer,” said Sgt. 1st Class Chris Duncan, Senior OC/T, 1-338th Training Support Battalion, based out of Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. “Our sole purpose is to ensure the Soldiers have quality training and we provide the training that they need to succeed.”

Duncan, operates in the Total Army Force environment as an active component Soldier serving in an Army Reserve battalion, training Army Reserve and National Guard Soldiers. To achieve success in training, Duncan helps Soldiers improve their skills through the process of self-discovery.

“We promote self-discovery. Sometimes you must learn the hard way. And you must build a relationship with a unit,” said Duncan. “They (Soldiers) must feel you are there to help. I will conduct the After-Action Review, but I will always end on a positive note.”

In the process, he focuses on building the Soldiers’ confidence.

“You must point out the good stuff the Soldiers are doing. I love building the Soldiers up. You want them to leave the training feeling good,” said Duncan. “They should feel the training was good and effective. People come to the Army with different life experiences. They have very valuable feedback if you allow them to provide it.”

Duncan not only communicates to Soldiers on training expectations, but he also remains observant to receive feedback from the training audience.

“Your junior Soldiers will let you know their opinion. Some of the most beneficial feedback comes from your (junior) enlisted Soldiers and junior officers,” said Duncan. “You cannot look through a keyhole as an OC/T. You must be cognizant of everything going on around you.”

Duncan will mark 21 years of active army service in November of 2024.

“I started out as an 11 Bravo (infantryman),” said Duncan. “I left for basic training in November 2003 to attend basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia.”

Duncan also holds the 89 Bravo (ammunition specialist) military occupational specialty.

Duncan’s grandfather served in the Vietnam War and completed his Army service as an active duty first sergeant.

“He and I are the only two family members who made a career out of serving in the military. I always knew I wanted to join the military because I wanted to travel and get out of a small town,” said Duncan, a native of Arkansas City, Kansas. A town of about 12,000 residents.

But it was a somber day in America that would solidify his decision to enlist.

“My brother and I were sitting in an American history class when the 9-11 attacks happened. It sealed the deal for me to join the active Army. I was anxious to fight for my country. That is why I joined the infantry,” said Duncan.

During his time in service, Duncan has deployed several times and has been stationed to several countries overseas.

“I’ve been to Iraq twice and Afghanistan once and stationed in South Korea, Germany, Fort Liberty, Fort Stewart, Fort Carson and now Fort McCoy, Wisconsin,” he said.

Duncan utilizes all his experiences in his service to perform as a highly valuable OC/T.

“He’s a living encyclopedia when it comes to ammunition and being an OC/T. He’s an exemplary OC/T,” said Capt. Will Splees, Battalion S-3, 1-338th TSBN, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.

“I think he’s fantastic. He’s the linchpin for the battalion planning and operations,” said Lt. Col. Jonathan Wolfstor, Battalion Commander, 1-338th TSBN, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.

His current assignment with the 1-338th TSBN is the first time he’s been integrated with Army Reserve Soldiers.

“When you interact with Army Reserve Soldiers you realize that they have a whole other life and are coming to do this on the weekend,” said Duncan. “I really stress patience with the new OC/Ts coming in. Active-duty Soldiers coming into the Army Reserve need to have patience, ask questions and remember everyone has a different job. You must be adaptive and expressive. Communication is the key.”

OC/Ts have “course corrected”, according to Duncan, to prepare for Large Scale Mobilization Operations.

“Counter insurgency operations are no longer a thing. We are now geared towards LSMO and near-peer threats. We’ve been in Iraq and Afghanistan for the past 20 years. Now we’re talking about operating in austere environments. We must adjust our way of thinking. The next conflict will be in an austere environment. We must be self-sustaining.”

And Army Reserve Soldiers will be there in support of those missions.

“The diversity, the experience, the great nature of the Army Reserve Soldier. They give up their time to do this in (our all-volunteer Army). I applaud their efforts every day,” said Duncan.