Governor Hochul Tours the Louis Armstrong Museum

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul toured the historic Louis Armstrong House Museum and the state-funded Louis Armstrong Center, a state-of-the-art building to preserve the legacy and ideals of America's first Black popular music icon, which opened in July of 2023. The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) led construction on the $26 million building, which was funded by Governor Hochul, the New York State Senate, New York State Assembly, the Office of the New York City Mayor, the Office of the Queens Borough President and the New York City Council.

“It’s an extraordinary honor to visit the Louis Armstrong House Museum and Armstrong Center,” Governor Hochul said. “Louis Armstrong had a profound impact on New York City, and we will continue to honor his legacy by welcoming visitors from all over the world to the Louis Armstrong House Museum and Armstrong Center.”

PHOTOS of the event are available on the Governor's Flickr page.