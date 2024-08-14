Cultivating More Investments into the CNMI

CNMI Governor Arnold Palacios and Lieutenant Governor David Apatang toured Atkins Kroll Saipan’s new Toyota and Lexus dealership at Chalan Pale Arnold in Puerto Rico. Tracy Guerrero, AK Saipan’s newly appointed General Manager, Clark Boswell, AK General Manager and Vice President for Guam and Saipan, and Neil Paynter, Principal Architect for Ari Partners Architecture shared construction progress of the new 43,800-square foot facility during an exclusive tour of the $23 million project which broke ground in March last year. Atkins Kroll anticipates a soft opening by November when all permits are complete.

