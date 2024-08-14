Weekend travel alert: Full closure of southbound SR 167 in Kent, Aug. 23-26

UPDATE: Aug. 14, 2024 - Please note the southbound SR 167 closure scheduled for Aug. 16-19 is rescheduled. The closure will take place from Friday, Aug. 23 to Monday, Aug. 26.

KENT – Travelers should plan for a full closure of southbound State Route 167 late Friday, Aug. 23 to early Monday, Aug. 26 in Kent.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will work on paving and bridge work as part of the SR 167 Corridor Improvements Project.

Southbound SR 167 will close from SR 516 to South 277th Street starting as early as 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 to 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26. The following southbound SR 167 on- and off-ramps will close:

SR 516 on-ramp to southbound SR 167

Southbound SR 167 off-ramp to South 277th Street

A signed detour route will guide people around the closure.

Detour routes cannot accommodate normal SR 167 traffic volume, so people are advised to travel during off-peak hours or, if possible, delay discretionary travel to help minimize backups. Work is weather sensitive and may be rescheduled.

Schedule updates will be available on the project webpages, WSDOT’s Travel Center map, the WSDOT mobile app, and by signing up for King County email updates.