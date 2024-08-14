Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,395 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,221 in the last 365 days.

Weekend travel alert: Full closure of southbound SR 167 in Kent, Aug. 23-26

UPDATE: Aug. 14, 2024 - Please note the southbound SR 167 closure scheduled for Aug. 16-19 is rescheduled. The closure will take place from Friday, Aug. 23 to Monday, Aug. 26.

KENT – Travelers should plan for a full closure of southbound State Route 167 late Friday, Aug. 23 to early Monday, Aug. 26 in Kent.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will work on paving and bridge work as part of the SR 167 Corridor Improvements Project.

Southbound SR 167 will close from SR 516 to South 277th Street starting as early as 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 to 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26. The following southbound SR 167 on- and off-ramps will close:

  • SR 516 on-ramp to southbound SR 167
  • Southbound SR 167 off-ramp to South 277th Street

A signed detour route will guide people around the closure.

Detour routes cannot accommodate normal SR 167 traffic volume, so people are advised to travel during off-peak hours or, if possible, delay discretionary travel to help minimize backups. Work is weather sensitive and may be rescheduled.

Schedule updates will be available on the project webpages, WSDOT’s Travel Center map, the WSDOT mobile app, and by signing up for King County email updates.

You just read:

Weekend travel alert: Full closure of southbound SR 167 in Kent, Aug. 23-26

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more