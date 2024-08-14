KNOXVILLE – TDOT Regional Director/Assistant Chief Engineer Steve Borden will join state and local officials in Sevier County on Friday, August 16 to celebrate the opening of the new Grassy Branch Bridge in Pittman Center.

Friday’s event will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and last approximately 25 minutes.

Who: TDOT Regional Director/Assistant Chief Engineer Steve Borden, Senator Steve Southerland, Representative Dale Carr, Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters, Pittman Center Mayor Jerry Huskey

What: Grassy Branch Bridge Ribbon Cutting Event

When: Friday, August 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET

Where: 506 Emerts Cove Road, Pittman Center, TN 37876

Parking will be available