Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,392 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,220 in the last 365 days.

Minister of the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development signed the 2025 Round of SIG Scholarship

Minister of the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development signed the 2025 Round of SIG Scholarship

 

Minister of Education Hon. Tozen Leokana has signed the much anticipated 2024/2025 Training Plan (SITESP) opportunity list on 12th Monday, August 2024.

The Director of National Scholarship Division (NSD) Mr. John Iromea confirmed this in a circular issued on 13th Tuesday, August 2024.

This means that the 2025 round of SIG Scholarships will be opened for interested applicants as of 21st Wednesday of August 2025 to midnight of 15th or 16th October 2024.

It is advisable that interested applicants should provide the following mandatory documents requirements;

  • Academic Transcripts (Certified)
  • Academic Qualifications (Certified)
  • Passport size photos (certified)
  • Endorsement Letters from employer (In-Service)
  • Other relevant document (If any).

The final list of successful applicants should be released in December 2024 or early January 2025.

The National Scholarship Division will continue to provide updates on 2025 scholarships.

You just read:

Minister of the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development signed the 2025 Round of SIG Scholarship

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more