Minister of the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development signed the 2025 Round of SIG Scholarship

Minister of Education Hon. Tozen Leokana has signed the much anticipated 2024/2025 Training Plan (SITESP) opportunity list on 12th Monday, August 2024.

The Director of National Scholarship Division (NSD) Mr. John Iromea confirmed this in a circular issued on 13th Tuesday, August 2024.

This means that the 2025 round of SIG Scholarships will be opened for interested applicants as of 21st Wednesday of August 2025 to midnight of 15th or 16th October 2024.

It is advisable that interested applicants should provide the following mandatory documents requirements;

Academic Transcripts (Certified)

Academic Qualifications (Certified)

Passport size photos (certified)

Endorsement Letters from employer (In-Service)

Other relevant document (If any).

The final list of successful applicants should be released in December 2024 or early January 2025.

The National Scholarship Division will continue to provide updates on 2025 scholarships.