Paving activities start between Greybull and Basin; traffic delays expected

Paving activities on a 5.8-mile drainage and pavement improvement project have started this week between Greybull and Basin on U.S. Highway 16/20/Wyoming 789.

"The contractor is scheduled to pull delineator posts this week. Top-soil stripping of highway shoulders and asphalt milling are scheduled to begin next week. Twenty-minute delays are expected during milling operations," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Michael Miller of Basin.

The $3.8 million Greybull-Basin project includes asphalt pavement milling and a pavement overlay and chip seal starting at milepost 197.70, where the highway transitions from four lanes to two lanes just north of Basin. The north end of the project ends at the south end of the highway overpass over the railroad tracks (about milepost 203) on the south end of Greybull.

Prime contractor is Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell.

"Motorists should expect traffic delays of up to 20 minutes to continue during paving operations," said Miller.

Contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2024.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Michael Miller, P.E., at (307) 568-3400

More information about this news release is available from WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.