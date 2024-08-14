Call For Applications: UNITAR Sudan Livelihood Development Programme

The programme will be delivered in the following three phases.

Phase I: “Resilient Growth for Prosperous Futures” (7-months, asynchronous training)

In this phase, 150 selected learners will work on online learning modules on

Entrepreneurship and innovation

Digital literacy to turbocharge businesses

Building back better: lessons from Hiroshima’s transformational post–World War II reconstruction

At the end, participants will submit a detailed project plan.

Phase II: “The Resilient Squad” (1-month, boot camp and hackathon)

The top 40 performers chosen from Phase I will take part in a week-long intensive online boot camp with guidance from experts, followed by a two-day virtual hackathon. Coaches and experts will review the submitted proposals and select the top 20 most viable businesses.

Phase III: “Resilient Futures for Peace & Prosperity” (1-month, virtual conference)

All participants from Phase I, as well as potential investors, experts and members of the Sudanese diaspora, will be invited to watch the top 20 present their business pitches in a one-day virtual conference.