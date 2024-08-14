CBP, DFW, dnata Cargo USA unveil nation’s first airside Centralized Examination Station

DALLAS – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials from the Area Port of Dallas today joined with DFW airport officials and executives from dnata Cargo USA to publicly announce the opening of the nation’s first and only CBP Centralized Examination Station with direct access to an Airport Air Operations Area (AOA). This innovative setup, which traditionally takes place outside of a secure airfield environment at other airports, enables the direct transfer of cargo from airplanes to the CBP inspection facility, eliminating the need for additional transport and significantly enhancing efficiency.

“This ambitious venture with dnata Cargo USA and DFW supports a strong economy and gives the Area Port of Dallas the cargo processing space to consolidate CBP enforcement efforts and the unprecedented volume of International E-commerce shipments,” said CBP Dallas Area Port Director Jayson Ahern. “These streamlined efforts allow CBP to better leverage our resources and manpower while ensuring we fulfill our national security mission. We are better suited to process legitimate cargo while protecting American business and consumers by intercepting illicit and possibly unsafe goods. This is at the core of CBP’s mission.”

The facility is strategically designed, from its location to its operational processes. With CBP officers on site, the CES ensures smooth inspections and optimal use of CBP resources. Additionally, it features the latest non-intrusive inspection technology to expedite cargo exams, streamlining the overall package clearance process at DFW.

“The CES is a key part of supporting DFW Airport’s rapid growth of international e-commerce package clearances,” said Chris McLaughlin, DFW’s Executive Vice President Operations. “We’re just beginning to tap into our immense business potential in cargo, thanks to our location in the center of the country, coupled with our extensive air service network. We thank our partners at CBP for choosing DFW as the first airport in the nation to lean into this new operating model."

In fiscal year 2020, DFW Airport processed 16,000 international e-commerce clearances. The airport has seen its e-commerce clearances increase to 20 million packages in 2023. In the first half of 2024, that number has already exceeded 23 million packages.

While the vast majority of importers follow U.S. laws and regulations, transnational criminal organizations constantly attempt to circumvent the system by hiding their contraband under the massive flow of legitimate shipments. CBP now has another resource to address the challenges faced in the de minimis environment, helping CBP better protect the American people.

“By expediting the commercial flow of legitimate goods, this innovative Centralized Examination Station has proven to be an economic stimulus to the region,” Ahern said. “CBP has assigned officers, agriculture specialists, and supervisors to this facility since its inception, we have seen greater speed and efficiency in clearing cross-border e-commerce and imports targeted for inspection. For the American consumer, it means their products make it to their doorstep faster and safer. This CES will serve as a model for future port efforts throughout the United States. Together with our DFW and dnata Cargo USA partners, we’re proud to be on the front end of this innovative effort.”