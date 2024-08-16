The Insider Secrets of Label Free Podcast's Resident Relationship Saving Expert Fred TalismanMFT

Fred Talisman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The host of Label Free Podcast, Deanna Radulescu, is on a mission to revitalize and save romantic relationships and to keep families together. To that end she has made psychotherapist and relationship coach Fred Talisman her Resident Relationship Wizard.

Every other Monday at 6pm PST,on Label Free he shares his little known secrets of what it really takes to save a relationship and to make it work.To listen to the full podcast episodes with Fred, or view his current and back episodes on Label Free's You Tube Channel. Check out most recent episode here on empowerment: https://youtu.be/HCbEYTlmxAs?si=RlzA8qwQr0SElLE9

Fred is considered one of the top marriage counselors in the country. For over 25 years he's helped thousands of clients, nationwide, to revitalize and save their relationship.

If you're dealing with issues that are causing you to be considering or facing a breakup, Fred can help you.

Here's some of the relationship threatening issues Fred has helped clients to overcome and thus to save their relationship. Which applies to you and/or your partner:

infidelity |broken trust | love but not in love |bickering/fighting/verbal abuse | broken hearted|feel like you’re walking on eggshells with your partner|anger management | lack of communication | don’t feel heard or understood|partner acts like you’re never good enough|partner doesn’t understand or have compassion for the demands on you and the pressure that you’re under|feel judged and criticized|already separated | lack of respect, kindness, appreciation and/or emotional support|lying|don’t keep agreements | hard to get over the past | don’t get genuine apologies|issues don’t get addressed or resolved|needs not being met | tries to turn family and friends against you|staying just for the kids | disagree about parenting|feel hopeless, powerless and/or despondent|feel disappointed in yourself and/or in your partner| feel like you’re letting your kids down|treated poorly in front of kids, family and/or friends|partner doesn’t know or see your specialness| feel taken advantage of|dread coming home or being home when your partner is present|have little in common | blended family/step children |ex spouse or in law problems | pornography |jealousy | lack of attraction | midlife crisis |lack of affection and intimacy| infrequent or no sex | disagree on parenting | loss of personal freedom | too controlling/possessive | can’t leave work at work|long distance relationship | grieving for loss of loved one|alcohol/substance abuse | adhd| depression/anxiety/stress | adults abused as children

If your relationship is in trouble, check him out and read about many of the relationships he's saved on his website: https://saveyourrelationship.com

To get Fred's direct help, for media inquiries or to book Fred for interviews or speaking engagements

you can email him at Fred@SaveYourRelationship.com

Take that first step to make contact with him and to get his help.