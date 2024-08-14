Comer Continues Probe into Biden-Harris Administration’s Collusion with Anti-Second Amendment Groups￼

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is continuing to investigate the Biden-Harris Administration’s potential collusion with anti-Second Amendment plaintiffs. In the latest letter to Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Director Steven Dettelbach, Chairman Comer is requesting phone records from the ATF Director after the Committee learned Director Dettelbach used text messages and/or encrypted apps to communicate with White House officials.

“The Committee on Oversight and Accountability continues to investigate collaboration between the Biden Administration and anti-Second Amendment plaintiff. The conduit of this collusion has been the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, which was established in September 2023, and ‘is overseen by Vice President Harris,’” wrote Chairman Comer. “In the course of this investigation, the Committee has learned that you routinely use text messaging and/or encrypted messaging apps associated with two specific phone numbers to communicate with officials at the White House Office for Gun Violence Prevention.”

This request to ATF Director Dettelbach follows a June 14th request for information regarding the Biden Administration’s potential collusion with anti-Second Amendment plaintiffs and the City of Chicago on a lawsuit against Glock, a firearm manufacturer. According to reports, the plaintiffs are seeking to financially penalize and restrict continued operation of Glock for illegal, aftermarket alterations being made by criminals to the firearm after they have been lawfully sold.

Read the letter to ATF Director Dettelbach here.