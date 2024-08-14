New CT scanner will deliver advanced diagnostics in Mission

CANADA, August 14 - Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission –

“With the arrival of the new CT scanner, residents of Mission and surrounding areas can now access CT scans in their community hospital, rather than travelling to other hospitals across the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland. This is a critical piece of technology that will dramatically improve care in our growing community.”

Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission –

“This investment is a big step forward for making health care more accessible in Mission and the surrounding areas. The new CT scanner will reduce wait times for medical imaging and provide people in the region with scan 24/7, and ensure that they receive the diagnosis and treatment they need close to home.”

Dr. Victoria Lee, president and chief executive officer, Fraser Health –

“We are thrilled about what this means for our community and the significant positive impact it will have on patient care. Early diagnosis is crucial for effective treatment and can significantly improve patient outcomes. The new CT scanner will enable us to detect medical issues sooner, develop and implement the most effective treatment plans, and lead to better health and recovery for our patients.”

Elizabeth Harris, executive director, Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation –

“Through tremendous support from the community, we’ve realized a significant milestone in medical care in the region with the arrival of the first CT scanner at Mission Memorial Hospital. By not having to travel to other communities for CT scans, residents of Mission and the eastern Fraser Valley will get more timely diagnosis and better imaging care.”

Dr. Andrew Edelson, co-chair, Mission All Together for Health Care (MATH) –

“It has been a privilege for MATH to have been part of our community’s success in obtaining a CT scanner at Mission Memorial Hospital. This essential piece of equipment will benefit patients, improve health, and save precious time and money. We are grateful for the co-operation of our government, Fraser Health, and of course, the community’s response.”