Dr. Simon Ourian Reviews Buttock Augmentation: Surgical and Non-Surgical Options

Before and after results of a non-surgical buttock augmentation by Dr. Simon Ourian, showcasing enhanced curves and volume without surgery Dr. Simon Ourian, M.D., Cosmetic Dermatology expert and founder of Epione Beverly Hills

Dr. Simon Ourian reviews buttock augmentation, comparing surgical and non-surgical options for enhancing curves, tailored to patient goals and safety.

Each patient’s journey to achieving their ideal body shape is unique. Whether opting for surgical or non-surgical methods, the goal is always to enhance natural beauty and boost confidence” — Dr. Simon Ourian

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Simon Ourian, a well-known expert in cosmetic dermatology, shares helpful information about buttock augmentation, a popular aesthetic procedure. In his recent review, he explains the benefits of both surgical and non-surgical options, helping patients make informed choices about achieving their desired look.

The demand for buttock augmentation has increased significantly, with people looking to improve their body shape by adding volume and definition to their buttocks. The main methods for achieving this enhancement are surgical procedures, like the Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), and non-surgical options, such as injectable fillers.

The Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) is a widely recognized surgical procedure that transfers fat from areas like the abdomen and thighs to the buttocks. This method improves the buttocks and contours the donor areas, delivering a dual benefit. While the results can be dramatic, the procedure has significant recovery time and surgical risks.

“While the BBL is a popular choice for those looking for noticeable enhancement, it’s important for patients to consider the recovery time and risks involved,” says Dr. Simon Ourian. “However, effective alternatives are available for those who prefer less invasive options.”

For patients seeking a less invasive path, non-surgical buttock augmentation using injectable fillers presents a compelling option. Dr. Simon Ourian has perfected the art of using fillers to enhance the shape and volume of the buttocks subtly. This procedure is performed with precision, lifting and sculpting the area to achieve a natural look.

“Non-surgical augmentation offers a safer and quicker alternative for those who want to enhance their curves without surgery,” explains Dr. Simon Ourian. “The procedure is minimally invasive, with most patients resuming their daily activities immediately after treatment.”

The choice between surgical and non-surgical buttock augmentation depends on the patient’s goals and comfort. Surgical options like the BBL offer more prominent results but require a longer recovery and have more risks. Non-surgical treatments, while less dramatic, provide a safer option with minimal downtime, though they may require periodic maintenance.

“Each patient’s needs are unique, and it’s essential to choose the right approach based on individual goals and lifestyle,” advises Dr. Simon Ourian. “Whether through surgery or non-surgical methods, the key is to enhance natural beauty in a way that aligns with the patient’s desires.”

Dr. Simon Ourian is a leading cosmetic dermatology expert known for his innovative methods and commitment to patient satisfaction. At Epione Beverly Hills, Dr. Simon Ourian offers a wide range of aesthetic treatments, from facial rejuvenation to body contouring, serving a clientele that includes some of the most famous names in the world.

