2025 ACA RATE CHANGES FOR ALABAMA POLICIES IN THE INDIVIDUAL MARKET
The Affordable Care Act (ACA) requires that insurers planning to increase plan premiums submit their rates to the Alabama Department of Insurance for review.
The rate review process is designed to improve insurer accountability and transparency. It ensures that experts evaluate whether the proposed rate increases are based on reasonable cost assumptions and solid evidence. The ACA also requires that a summary of rate review justifications and results be accessible to the public in an easily understandable format. The Federal HealthCare.gov Rate Review website is designed to meet that mandate. For more information, see https://ratereview.healthcare.gov/.
The information is provided in the tables below. Also attached are links to the redacted actuarial memorandum, which supports these changes. The rate changes are being proposed and reviewed by the Alabama Department of insurance (ALDOI). As soon as they are final, they may be purchased on the Federal Exchange or through private agents and brokers. The programs will be effective beginning on January 1, 2025.
If you wish to submit a comment, please use the form available at the following link: http://www.aldoi.gov/Consumers/FileComplaint.aspx
|
Proposed Rate Changes for Affordable Care Act Policies
In the Individual Market
Changes proposed to be effective January 1, 2025
|
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
|
Plan
|
Sold on Exchange?
|
Rate Change
|
Blue Protect
|
On and Off
|
-8.32%
|
Blue Standardized Bronze
|
On and Off
|
-8.90%
|
Blue Saver Bronze
|
On and Off
|
-12.01%
|
Blue HSA Bronze
|
On and Off
|
-9.80%
|
Blue Saver Silver
|
Off
|
-9.81%
|
Blue Saver Silver EPO
|
On and Off
|
-7.54%
|
Blue Standardized Silver EPO
|
On and Off
|
-4.04%
|
Blue Standardized Silver
|
On and Off
|
-4.04%
|
Blue Secure Silver
|
Off
|
-9.58%
|
Blue Cross Select Silver
|
On and Off
|
-8.78%
|
Blue Value Silver
|
On and Off
|
-5.75%
|
Blue Standardized Gold
|
On and Off
|
-8.77%
|
Blue Cross Select Gold
|
On and Off
|
-9.23%
|
Blue HSA Gold
|
Off
|
-9.81%
|
Blue Value Gold
|
On and Off
|
-8.00%
|
UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company
|
Plan
|
Sold on Exchange?
|
Rate Change
|
UHC Bronze Value
|
On and Off
|
0.00%
|
UHC Bronze Standard
|
On and Off
|
-4.40%
|
UHC Bronze Copay Focus $0 Indiv Med Ded
|
On and Off
|
0.16%
|
UHC Bronze Value+
|
On and Off
|
New-N/A
|
UHC Silver Value
|
On and Off
|
1.82%
|
UHC Silver Copay Focus $0 Indiv Med Ded
|
On and Off
|
1.30%
|
UHC Silver Standard
|
On and Off
|
0.75%
|
UHC Silver Value+
|
On and Off
|
New-N/A
|
UHC Silver Copay Focus+ $0 Indiv Med Ded
|
On and Off
|
New-N/A
|
UHC Gold Standard
|
On and Off
|
0.33%
|
UHC Gold Copay Focus $0 Indiv Med Ded
|
On and Off
|
2.47%
|
UHC Gold Advantage
|
On and Off
|
New-N/A
|
UHC Gold Advantage+
|
On and Off
|
1.35%
|
Celtic Insurance Company
|
Plan
|
Sold on Exchange?
|
Rate Change
|
Everyday Bronze
|
On and Off
|
-8.01%
|
Standard Expanded Bronze
|
On and Off
|
-8.13%
|
Elite Bronze
|
On and Off
|
-4.31%
|
Everyday Bronze + Vision + Adult Dental
|
On and Off
|
-6.33%
|
Elite Bronze + Vision + Adult Dental
|
On and Off
|
-4.14%
|
Standard Expanded Bronze + Vision + Adult Dental
|
On and Off
|
-7.70%
|
Focused Silver
|
On and Off
|
-8.95%
|
Standard Silver
|
On and Off
|
-7.65%
|
Elite Silver
|
On and Off
|
New-N/A
|
Focused Silver + Vision + Adult Dental
|
On and Off
|
-8.42%
|
Elite Silver + Vision + Adult Dental
|
On and Off
|
New-N/A
|
Standard Gold
|
On and Off
|
-18.15%
|
Complete Gold
|
On and Off
|
New-N/A
|
Elite Gold
|
On and Off
|
New-N/A
|
Standard Gold + Vision + Adult Dental
|
On and Off
|
-16.12%
|
Complete Gold + Vision + Adult Dental
|
On and Off
|
New-N/A
|
Elite Gold + Vision + Adult Dental
|
On and Off
|
New-N/A
2025 Redacted Actuarial Memorandum for Each Company:
2025 Rates for Each Company: