2025 ACA RATE CHANGES FOR ALABAMA POLICIES IN THE INDIVIDUAL MARKET

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) requires that insurers planning to increase plan premiums submit their rates to the Alabama Department of Insurance for review.

The rate review process is designed to improve insurer accountability and transparency. It ensures that experts evaluate whether the proposed rate increases are based on reasonable cost assumptions and solid evidence. The ACA also requires that a summary of rate review justifications and results be accessible to the public in an easily understandable format. The Federal HealthCare.gov Rate Review website is designed to meet that mandate. For more information, see https://ratereview.healthcare.gov/.

The information is provided in the tables below. Also attached are links to the redacted actuarial memorandum, which supports these changes. The rate changes are being proposed and reviewed by the Alabama Department of insurance (ALDOI). As soon as they are final, they may be purchased on the Federal Exchange or through private agents and brokers. The programs will be effective beginning on January 1, 2025.

If you wish to submit a comment, please use the form available at the following link: http://www.aldoi.gov/Consumers/FileComplaint.aspx

Proposed Rate Changes for Affordable Care Act Policies In the Individual Market Changes proposed to be effective January 1, 2025 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Plan Sold on Exchange? Rate Change Blue Protect On and Off -8.32% Blue Standardized Bronze On and Off -8.90% Blue Saver Bronze On and Off -12.01% Blue HSA Bronze On and Off -9.80% Blue Saver Silver Off -9.81% Blue Saver Silver EPO On and Off -7.54% Blue Standardized Silver EPO On and Off -4.04% Blue Standardized Silver On and Off -4.04% Blue Secure Silver Off -9.58% Blue Cross Select Silver On and Off -8.78% Blue Value Silver On and Off -5.75% Blue Standardized Gold On and Off -8.77% Blue Cross Select Gold On and Off -9.23% Blue HSA Gold Off -9.81% Blue Value Gold On and Off -8.00%

UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company Plan Sold on Exchange? Rate Change UHC Bronze Value On and Off 0.00% UHC Bronze Standard On and Off -4.40% UHC Bronze Copay Focus $0 Indiv Med Ded On and Off 0.16% UHC Bronze Value+ On and Off New-N/A UHC Silver Value On and Off 1.82% UHC Silver Copay Focus $0 Indiv Med Ded On and Off 1.30% UHC Silver Standard On and Off 0.75% UHC Silver Value+ On and Off New-N/A UHC Silver Copay Focus+ $0 Indiv Med Ded On and Off New-N/A UHC Gold Standard On and Off 0.33% UHC Gold Copay Focus $0 Indiv Med Ded On and Off 2.47% UHC Gold Advantage On and Off New-N/A UHC Gold Advantage+ On and Off 1.35%

Celtic Insurance Company Plan Sold on Exchange? Rate Change Everyday Bronze On and Off -8.01% Standard Expanded Bronze On and Off -8.13% Elite Bronze On and Off -4.31% Everyday Bronze + Vision + Adult Dental On and Off -6.33% Elite Bronze + Vision + Adult Dental On and Off -4.14% Standard Expanded Bronze + Vision + Adult Dental On and Off -7.70% Focused Silver On and Off -8.95% Standard Silver On and Off -7.65% Elite Silver On and Off New-N/A Focused Silver + Vision + Adult Dental On and Off -8.42% Elite Silver + Vision + Adult Dental On and Off New-N/A Standard Gold On and Off -18.15% Complete Gold On and Off New-N/A Elite Gold On and Off New-N/A Standard Gold + Vision + Adult Dental On and Off -16.12% Complete Gold + Vision + Adult Dental On and Off New-N/A Elite Gold + Vision + Adult Dental On and Off New-N/A

2025 Redacted Actuarial Memorandum for Each Company:

United Healthcare Memo

Blue Cross Blue Shield Memo

Celtic Insurance Memo

2025 Rates for Each Company:

United Healthcare Rates

Blue Cross Blue Shield Rates

Celtic Insurance Rates