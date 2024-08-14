Submit Release
2025 ACA RATE CHANGES FOR ALABAMA POLICIES IN THE INDIVIDUAL MARKET

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) requires that insurers planning to increase plan premiums submit their rates to the Alabama Department of Insurance for review.

 

The rate review process is designed to improve insurer accountability and transparency. It ensures that experts evaluate whether the proposed rate increases are based on reasonable cost assumptions and solid evidence. The ACA also requires that a summary of rate review justifications and results be accessible to the public in an easily understandable format. The Federal HealthCare.gov Rate Review website is designed to meet that mandate. For more information, see https://ratereview.healthcare.gov/.

 

The information is provided in the tables below. Also attached are links to the redacted actuarial memorandum, which supports these changes. The rate changes are being proposed and reviewed by the Alabama Department of insurance (ALDOI). As soon as they are final, they may be purchased on the Federal Exchange or through private agents and brokers. The programs will be effective beginning on January 1, 2025.

 

If you wish to submit a comment, please use the form available at the following link: http://www.aldoi.gov/Consumers/FileComplaint.aspx

 

Proposed Rate Changes for Affordable Care Act Policies

In the Individual Market

Changes proposed to be effective January 1, 2025

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama

Plan

Sold on Exchange?

Rate Change

Blue Protect

On and Off

-8.32%

Blue Standardized Bronze

On and Off

-8.90%

Blue Saver Bronze

On and Off

-12.01%

Blue HSA Bronze

On and Off

-9.80%

Blue Saver Silver

Off

-9.81%

Blue Saver Silver EPO

On and Off

-7.54%

Blue Standardized Silver EPO

On and Off

-4.04%

Blue Standardized Silver

On and Off

-4.04%

Blue Secure Silver

Off

-9.58%

Blue Cross Select Silver

On and Off

-8.78%

Blue Value Silver

On and Off

-5.75%

Blue Standardized Gold

On and Off

-8.77%

Blue Cross Select Gold

On and Off

-9.23%

Blue HSA Gold

Off

-9.81%

Blue Value Gold

On and Off

-8.00%

 

UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company

Plan

Sold on Exchange?

Rate Change

UHC Bronze Value

On and Off

0.00%

UHC Bronze Standard

On and Off

-4.40%

UHC Bronze Copay Focus $0 Indiv Med Ded

On and Off

0.16%

UHC Bronze Value+

On and Off

New-N/A

UHC Silver Value

On and Off

1.82%

UHC Silver Copay Focus $0 Indiv Med Ded

On and Off

1.30%

UHC Silver Standard

On and Off

0.75%

UHC Silver Value+

On and Off

New-N/A

UHC Silver Copay Focus+ $0 Indiv Med Ded

On and Off

New-N/A

UHC Gold Standard

On and Off

0.33%

UHC Gold Copay Focus $0 Indiv Med Ded

On and Off

2.47%

UHC Gold Advantage

On and Off

New-N/A

UHC Gold Advantage+

On and Off

1.35%

 

Celtic Insurance Company

Plan

Sold on Exchange?

Rate Change

Everyday Bronze

On and Off

-8.01%

Standard Expanded Bronze

On and Off

-8.13%

Elite Bronze

On and Off

-4.31%

Everyday Bronze + Vision + Adult Dental

On and Off

-6.33%

Elite Bronze + Vision + Adult Dental

On and Off

-4.14%

Standard Expanded Bronze + Vision + Adult Dental

On and Off

-7.70%

Focused Silver

On and Off

-8.95%

Standard Silver

On and Off

-7.65%

Elite Silver

On and Off

New-N/A

Focused Silver + Vision + Adult Dental

On and Off

-8.42%

Elite Silver + Vision + Adult Dental

On and Off

New-N/A

Standard Gold

On and Off

-18.15%

Complete Gold

On and Off

New-N/A

Elite Gold

On and Off

New-N/A

Standard Gold + Vision + Adult Dental

On and Off

-16.12%

Complete Gold + Vision + Adult Dental

On and Off

New-N/A

Elite Gold + Vision + Adult Dental

On and Off

New-N/A

 

2025 Redacted Actuarial Memorandum for Each Company:

United Healthcare Memo 

Blue Cross Blue Shield Memo

Celtic Insurance Memo

2025 Rates for Each Company:  

United Healthcare Rates

Blue Cross Blue Shield Rates

Celtic Insurance Rates

        

