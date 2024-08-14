The Sixth District Court of Appeal has held that a full resentencing hearing is statutorily required in any case where a trial court imposed a now-defunct prior-prison enhancement even if any additional punishment on the allegation was stricken and the defendant is serving no extra time due to the imposition.
C.A. Mandates Resentencing Even if Extra Time Stricken
