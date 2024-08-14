Submit Release
New Opinions: August 14

State v. Miller
Docket No.: 20240039
Filing Date: 8/14/2024
Case Type: Appeal - Criminal - Theft
Author: Crothers, Daniel John

Ziemann v. Grosz
Docket No.: 20230355
Filing Date: 8/14/2024
Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Contracts
Author: Crothers, Daniel John

Interest of W.S., a Child
Docket No.: 20240179
Filing Date: 8/14/2024
Case Type: Appeal - Juvenile - Termination of Parental Rights
Author: Crothers, Daniel John

Interest of W.S., a Child
Docket No.: 20240180
Filing Date: 8/14/2024
Case Type: Appeal - Juvenile - Termination of Parental Rights
Author: Crothers, Daniel John

State v. Enriquez
Docket No.: 20240087
Filing Date: 8/14/2024
Case Type: Appeal - Criminal - Drugs/Contraband
Author: Bahr, Douglas Alan

Burleigh Cty. Social Service Bd. v. Rath
Docket No.: 20230411
Filing Date: 8/14/2024
Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Child Support
Author: Jensen, Jon J.

Bolinske v. Sandstrom, et al.
Docket No.: 20230359
Filing Date: 8/14/2024
Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Other
Author: Tufte, Jerod E.

Zundel v. City of Jamestown, et al.
Docket No.: 20240080
Filing Date: 8/14/2024
Case Type: Original Proceeding - Criminal - Writ of Mandamus
Author: Tufte, Jerod E.

