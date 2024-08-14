The Houstonian Club hosts CEC Conference for Group Exercise Instructors

In its commitment to innovation and staying at the forefront of the fitness industry, The Houstonian Club, a premier health and fitness facility in Houston, is hosting its first CEC Conference in over 25 years, in October.

The Houstonian Club is home to 90 group exercise instructors and personal trainers, many of which have been teaching and creating classes for over 20 years. The instructors are considered experts in their fields and have vast knowledge to share with others.