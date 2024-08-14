Governor Cooper Visits New Teacher Orientation in Guilford County, Highlights How Strong Public Schools Make Strong Communities Ahead of the Start of the School Year

NORTH CAROLINA, August 14 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper visited the 2024 Right Start New Teacher Orientation in Guilford County where he highlighted the amazing work done by North Carolina’s public schools and teachers. The Governor was joined by Guilford County Schools Superintendent Dr. Whitney Oakley and other officials as he attended a professional development session and met with teachers.

“My mom was a public school teacher and I saw the excitement and determination she felt before the school year started,” said Governor Cooper. “Public school teachers are the future of education, and their impact will be felt for generations to come. We need to invest in our public schools so we can pay teachers like the professionals we know they are.”

“Teachers are the backbone of education. It takes a special type of person to do this work. You have to be willing to give of yourself in ways that other careers don't require. It's not easy, but because teachers are willing, other people's lives will be better,” said Guilford County Superintendent Dr. Whitney Oakley. “By investing in educators, we demonstrate a commitment to providing a high-quality education for all students and as a result, building stronger communities.”

At the orientation, the Governor called for fully funding K-12 education as well as meaningful investments in early childhood education and teacher pay in the upcoming legislative session. The Governor also called for a stop to state spending on vouchers for unaccountable and unregulated private schools until North Carolina’s public schools are fully funded.

Guilford County Schools’ Right Start New Teacher Orientation is the school district’s way to welcome new teachers and prepare them for an incredible career. Right Start New Teacher Orientation is designated for teachers with less than 6 months of teaching experience and includes in-person sessions as well as completing independent activities.

Governor Cooper declared 2024 as the Year of Public Schools and has been touring public schools and early childhood education programs across the state calling for investments in K-12 education, early childhood education and teacher pay.

In April, Governor Cooper released his recommended budget for FY 2024-2025, Securing North Carolina’s Future which includes over $1 billion towards public education and would raise teacher pay by 8.5%.

The House and Senate did not include meaningful investments for public schools in their proposed budgets.

Read "The Year of Public Schools" proclamation here.

Read more about the truth of North Carolina's voucher program here.

###