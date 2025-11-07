Private Partners Amplify the State’s Efforts to Address Hunger in North Carolina, Totaling Nearly $22 Million

NORTH CAROLINA, November 7 - Today Governor Josh Stein announced that organizations across North Carolina have stepped up to donate nearly $4 million to fight hunger in North Carolina. These donations follow last week’s announcement that the State of North Carolina and other partners would grant $18 million to fight hunger across the state. Through these efforts, the total amount raised to fight hunger since the federal government shutdown began impacting SNAP benefits is now nearly $22 million.

“These donations will help fill the gap and keep people fed,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I am immensely grateful to North Carolina organizations that are showing up for their neighbors.”

New donations to address hunger total nearly $4 million and include:

The Duke Endowment: $1 million to Feeding the Carolinas for N.C. and S.C.

Dogwood Health Trust: $700,000 to farmers and food banks. A portion will be regranted by six regional foundations, including AMY Wellness Foundation; Gateway Wellness Foundation; Highlands Cashiers Health Foundation; Nantahala Health Foundation; Pisgah Health Foundation; and WNC Bridge Foundation. AMY Wellness Foundation ($25,000) and Gateway Wellness Foundation ($100,000) contributed additional resources to complement Dogwood grants.

Food Lion Feeds: $771,000

Coca-Cola Consolidated: $500,000

The Leon Levine Foundation: $425,000 to GiveDirectly for North and South Carolinians

Centene Foundation: $200,000

Cone Health Foundation: $72,000

North Carolina Retail Merchants Association/Carolinas Food Industry Council: $50,000

Empire Eats: $5,000

These organizations join the nearly $8 million in private contributions and more than $10 million in support for food banks from the State of North Carolina announced last week.

More than 1.4 million North Carolinians, including hundreds of thousands of children, veterans, people with disabilities, and working families, rely on SNAP benefits to afford the rising cost of groceries. For every one meal a food bank provides to families, SNAP provides nine.