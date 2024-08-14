Fayette County Block Party Aims to Bring Together Community With Fun and Games

Back To School Block Party Events

This fun-filled event hosted by furnishings store Ethan Allen offers a variety of games, activities, and entertainment for people of all ages.

PEACHTREE CITY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Furnishings store Ethan Allen brings sets to the community together with a Back to School Block Party on August 24. The event will feature unique and interactive elements, including STEAM stations, mobile game truck, a live DJ, giant games, fun activity stations, back-to-school resources, and a fashion installation.

The store has partnered with several Fayette County businesses to make the event enjoyable for the community, including event host Status PlāSpace and sponsor Axxes Benefit Consultants.

When asked why community events like this are important, Axxess Benefit Consultants CEO, Eric McGuffie, said, “At Axxess Benefit Consultants, we believe in the power of building strong relationships.

Supporting events like these, which bring people together to celebrate family, is a natural extension of that belief. We’re excited about the opportunity to continue supporting local families, as we did for Southside Support during the Winter Wonderland Fest, especially during challenging times.”

The spirit of community is further amplified by other key partners:

After the Peanut: This hands-on STEAM education organization will lead interactive sessions showcasing innovative resources for teachers and students.

Staples Peachtree City: Committed to supporting education and back-to-school needs, Staples will offer resources to ease the transition back to school for families.

Jason Hunter Design: Known for fostering strong community connections, Jason Hunter Design will bring innovative ways for entrepreneurs to engage during the event.

Adding to the excitement, performances by the Sandy Creek Marching Band and the McIntosh High School Band will bring live music and energy to the celebration. Special guest Kantis Simmons, a renowned Global STEM Education expert and motivational speaker, will provide tips on how students can excel academically and play their "A game" in class.

The Block Party will also feature unique and interactive elements, including:

A Parent's Lounge where parents can relax and connect.

A Fashion Installation hosted by Besida, an international fashion brand just returning from their show in Paris during the Olympic Games.

This event is designed to foster true collaboration within our community, offering a platform for families, students, and local businesses to unite and celebrate the beginning of a new school year. Ethan Allen is leading this charge by stepping outside of their design center to provide a place where the community can gather and celebrate.

The event is open to all ages. For more information about the event, including sponsorship opportunities and participation details, please visit statusplayspace.com or contact Octavia Samuels at hello@statusplayspace.com.

About Status PlāSpace:

Status PlāSpace is dedicated to creating impactful community events that foster partnership, connection, innovation, and engagement. Our mission is to bring people together through memorable experiences that celebrate and support local initiatives.