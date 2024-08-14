Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,270 in the last 365 days.

Kansas Supreme Court appoints two to Client Protection Fund Commission

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed Laura Jurgensen and Courtney Ress to serve on the Client Protection Fund Commission.

Jurgenson of Lawrence and Ress of Colby will serve through June 30, 2027.  

The Client Protection Fund Commission oversees the Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection, which is used to compensate people who suffer economic loss as a result of dishonest actions by a Kansas lawyer. The fund is financed by annual registration fees paid by lawyers to practice law in Kansas.  

There are about 11,000 lawyers actively licensed to practice in Kansas. Each year, about 20 lawyers are subject to claims made to the fund.  

The commission is composed of one judge, four actively practicing lawyers, and two nonlawyers. 

You just read:

Kansas Supreme Court appoints two to Client Protection Fund Commission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more