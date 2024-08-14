Kansas Supreme Court appoints two to Client Protection Fund Commission

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed Laura Jurgensen and Courtney Ress to serve on the Client Protection Fund Commission.

Jurgenson of Lawrence and Ress of Colby will serve through June 30, 2027.

The Client Protection Fund Commission oversees the Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection, which is used to compensate people who suffer economic loss as a result of dishonest actions by a Kansas lawyer. The fund is financed by annual registration fees paid by lawyers to practice law in Kansas.

There are about 11,000 lawyers actively licensed to practice in Kansas. Each year, about 20 lawyers are subject to claims made to the fund.

The commission is composed of one judge, four actively practicing lawyers, and two nonlawyers.