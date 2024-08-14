Army Reserve bridge company makes waves at annual training exercise

FORT McCOY, Wis. –

The long history of Army engineers traces back to over 200 years ago. Today, in 2024, that history is being added to by an engineering unit based in the small town of Hammond, Wisconsin.

The 652nd Multi-Role Bridge Company conducted a bridging exercise in Fountain City, Wisconsin, during the 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 24-02 from Aug 3 to Aug 17. The exercise enables realistic training in austere environments to prepare Soldiers for multi-domain large scale combat operations.

The CSTX is designed to test a collective list of functions specific to military occupational specialties or assigned missions, also known as a Mission-Essential Task List (METL). The METLs evaluated during this exercise were engineer reconnaissance, bridging operations, and support bridging operations.

The company’s operations officer, 1st Lt. Nathaniel Milch, said the exercise was designed to test the Soldiers’ training, problem solving skills, and operational skills. By the conclusion of the CSTX, the team’s overarching goal is to strengthen capabilities and increase Soldier readiness.

“We have already accomplished the biggest feat, which was to build a slip ourselves,” said Milch. “We have been using it a day and a half now, successfully, and the team has never done that before.”

A slip provides access to a body of water, most likely a river, where they can load Bridge Erection Boats. These tactical bridging boats serve a variety of functions, the primary function being to maneuver bridge segments into place.

A slip also provides access to bays, part of a bridging system that can be combined to make a raft or a full enclosure. Full enclosures can span from one side of the river to the other, and they can carry a lot of weight.

“When we did a full enclosure at Camp Ridley last year, we had an armor unit cross, and we had two Abrams [M1 Abrams] on at the same time,” explained Milch. “It [M1 Abrams] just needed to be spaced far enough apart so the weight distribution wasn’t thrown off.”

To put that into perspective, an M1 Abrams is a battle tank that by itself weighs about 60 tons. So not only was the full enclosure able to accommodate one M1 Abrams, but it was also able to accommodate two M1 Abrams, which would have been about 120 tons.

As a whole, engineers serve a vital role. “We’re the problem solvers,” said Milch. “If there’s an obstacle, we overcome it, whether we need to think outside the box or stick to what we know. Whatever it takes, we’ll get it done.” The ability to be able to adapt to any obstacle, regardless of what it takes, keeps them, and the Army Reserve as a whole, ready to protect and defend the nation.

Engineering missions and exercises such as this one are made possible with the help of Soldiers like Milch, who does a lot of the planning for the 652nd Multi-Role Bridge Company. He makes sure that everyone gets to the right place at the right time, with the right equipment, and makes sure they have what they need to accomplish their mission. When unforeseen problems arise, it is a group effort amongst the senior officers and noncommissioned officers of the company to rectify these situations.

“We work together to problem solve, try different options, and look at different possibilities; and when we ask the enlisted Soldiers to perform, they do,” said Milch. “Little by little, problem after problem, we all just keep pushing it and pushing it until we get a great result.”

During just the first week of the CSTX, the 652nd were able to build a slip for the first time, as well as conduct bridging operations on the Mississippi River. Soldiers in leadership positions play a big role in shaping the leaders of tomorrow.

“This has been so rewarding. At times, we were unsure of how we were going to get through the next day, and we just do; and when we do it, we do it confidently, and we show the next generation of Soldiers how to deal with the unknown,” said Milch. “Watching leaders who weren’t leaders last year, but now they are, just go out and crush it has been really amazing, and I’m thankful that I was able to be a part of it and help put it together.”