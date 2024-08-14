MPD Searching for Robbery Suspects and Vehicle

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle involved in a robbery in Northeast.

On Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at approximately 9:52 p.m., the suspects approached the victims from behind in the 1100 block of G Street, Northeast. Once the suspect approached the victims the suspects forcefully took one of the victim’s property from their pockets then fled the scene.

The suspects and vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24124335

###