TODAY Real Estate Partners with Final Offer to Bring a More Transparent Real Estate Experience to Cape Cod & New England

Final Offer’s online negotiation platform provides TODAY Real Estate Associates, buyers and sellers clarity and real-time offer alerts

BOSTON, MA, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TODAY Real Estate, a leading, independent real estate brokerage serving Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, Metro-West/Boston, the North and South Shores of Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine, is excited to announce it is rolling out the Final Offer platform to all of its sales associates to deliver a more connected and transparent real estate experience. Final Offer, a leading online offer and negotiation platform for residential real estate providing clarity and real-time offer alerts for home buyers, sellers, agents and any interested party, will equip TODAY Real Estate with a powerful set of features to elevate the relationship between agents and clients.

With the real estate market becoming increasingly competitive, TODAY Real Estate Associates now have access to the latest technology that agents are using to win more listings and achieve the best outcome for their clients, whether helping a seller obtain the very best price and terms for their property or assisting a buyer to secure their next home. Agents that use Final Offer stand out from the crowd, using transparency and clarity in consultations and negotiations as a way to differentiate themselves from the rest. With the industry changes from the NAR Settlement going into effect on August 17, TODAY Real Estate Associates are well equipped to handle these changes with buyers and sellers while delivering a platform that answers the call for more transparency and clarity in the heart of the real estate transaction.

"The industry is experiencing a period of flux and it is our goal as a brokerage to provide our sales associates with the very best tools, knowledge and resources to lead the industry forward,” said Todd Machnik, President, TODAY Real Estate. “Our associates are known for having an unmatched understanding of their local market and using data and technology to enhance the information provided to their clients so they can make the best decision for their situation. Final Offer is the missing link that brings a new level of trust to the agent/client relationship and ultimately gives our associates the opportunity to win more business while achieving the very best results for their buyers and sellers.”

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Real-Time Offer Management: The Final Offer Platform allows buyer’s agents and listing agents to make and receive offers in real-time, creating a more consistent and trusted offer process for all parties.

Enhanced Transparency: Real-time Offer Alerts let agents, buyers, and sellers know for a fact when an offer is on the table, giving them greater confidence and control during negotiations.

Increased Market Reach: By leveraging finaloffer.com, TODAY Real Estate Associates can extend their reach to a broader audience, driving more interest to properties and successful transactions.

Simplified Transactions: The Final Offer platform aims to reduce the friction typically associated with real estate transactions, making the process more efficient and less stressful for all parties involved.

“We are thrilled to partner with TODAY Real Estate to bring more clarity to the home buying and selling experience across New England,” said Tim Quirk, Co-Founder, Final Offer. “The real estate industry is on the cusp of major changes to how it conducts business and Final Offer is the solution. We’re proud to be the tech engine behind real estate leaders like those at TODAY who are looking at these changes as an opportunity rather than a threat.”

Final Offer and TODAY Real Estate are live in Massachusetts today.



About TODAY Real Estate

Founded in 1985, TODAY Real Estate serves Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard, Metro-West/Boston, North Shore, South Shore, Maine and the New Hampshire real estate markets. The company has grown from a local, family-run business behind the leadership and direction of its founders, Jim and Terri Machnik. In 2019, their sons Todd and Craig assumed ownership and operations of the company. Guided by their parents’ values of hard work, service, and commitment to clients and the community, their shared vision has grown the TODAY brand throughout the region. Todd and Craig recognize this is the age of technology, which now dominates the real estate market. The family approach with an emphasis on web-based technology and a team of committed sales associates guarantees future success for TODAY Real Estate and all those they serve. For more information, visit todayrealestate.com .

About Final Offer

Final Offer, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is the sole consumer-facing platform, driven by agents, dedicated to managing and negotiating offers for residential real estate. The platform champions transparency throughout the buying and selling process and includes real-time offer alerts, promoting fairness and equity for all parties involved. For more information, visit finaloffer.com.

