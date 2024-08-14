Updated Schedule: SR 89A closures in Oak Creek Canyon starting Aug. 19

Editor's Note: Limited morning closures of SR 89A on Thursday and Friday (Aug. 15-16) have been canceled. This news release provides the updated closure schedule.

FLAGSTAFF – Daytime closures are scheduled next week on State Route 89A at the switchbacks in Oak Creek Canyon south of Flagstaff as work continues on a rockfall mitigation project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

SR 89A will be closed in both directions from approximately 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (Aug. 19-23) along a 3-mile section south of the Oak Creek Vista scenic overlook.

Drivers who normally would use SR 89A for travel between Sedona and Flagstaff during the closure times should plan on using a detour along Interstate 17 and SR 179.

ADOT’s safety project, which will continue into the fall, requires closures and lane restrictions in the Oak Creek Canyon switchbacks area. SR 89A remains narrowed to one lane only with alternating traffic controlled by trailer-based temporary traffic signals.

Crews are working to stabilize a cliff face above SR 89A where a rockslide occurred in March 2023.

A 10 foot vehicle-width restriction also is in place in the project work zone. ADOT and its contractor are coordinating with local and regional safety agencies to maintain emergency vehicle access and to be prepared if events, including wildfires, require a response.

