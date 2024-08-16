CA Charities Partner for Adopt-a-Village Project

Typical African homes Adopt a Village Sewing Center Water tank

Two California nonprofits—The Global Uplift Project & the Melissa Prandi Children’s Fund—are partnering to assist some of Uganda's poorest villages.

LIVERMORE, CA, USA, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two California nonprofits—The Global Uplift Project and the Melissa Prandi Children Foundation—are partnering to bring development assistance to some of the world’s poorest villages.

The project, called “Adopt a Village,” will provide critical infrastructure elements to struggling villages in Africa. Such elements include water systems, electricity, vocational training, assistance to help girls stay in school, and more.

The two nonprofits have been working together since 2022 to provide similar such assistance to children and schools in Uganda. In 2023, they provided 5,000 washable, reusable sanitary kits to adolescent girls in Uganda so that they could go to school every day of the month.

The first village that the partners have adopted is Kinawa Aidah in Uganda. The village has more than 80,000 residents, but faces an array of development challenges. Literacy is low. Most children do not finish school. Job opportunities are few, with agricultural labor providing only about $100 per month in income.

The first Adopt a Village project is already fully funded, with $10,000 of donor financing. It is providing a 1,000 liter water tank to collect and store potable water. It is supplying commercial ovens and vocational training to help residents learn the baking trade.

Several sewing machines are being delivered to help people learn the clothes-making trade. School children will be taught advanced gardening at the local school so they can grow vegetables at home and at school.

According to Robert Freeman, Executive Director of The Global Uplift Project, “The goal of the project is to improve the capacity of the local residents to help themselves.” He points out that, “All of the project elements improve productivity of the local people, whether in water, gardening, baking, sewing, or girls being able to go to school.”

One particular component of the project helps adolescent girls stay in school. It is a washable, reusable sanitary pad given free of charge to adolescent girls to help them manage their period.

This “Save a Girl ™” kit was invented by The Global Uplift Project. More than 83,000 have been given free of charge to girls in 11 developing world countries. A kit lasts for three years, usually long enough for the girls to be able to finish school.

Melissa Prandi, founder of the Melissa Prandi Children Foundation, observed, “Keeping adolescent girls in school generates one of the highest returns on human investment in the world.”

The two nonprofits partnered in 2023 to open a Save a Girl ™ (SaG) sewing center in Nsawo, Uganda. That center has since distributed several thousand SaG kits to girls throughout Uganda.

The Global Uplift Project is a 501c3 non-profit located in Livermore, CA. It has built more than 450 small-scale, high-impact infrastructure projects in 25 of the world’s poorest countries. Over their lives, those projects will help more than 2.8 million of the poorest people in the world have just a slightly better chance in life.

The Melissa Prandi Children Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit headquartered in San Rafael, CA. It works to improve lives and economic opportunities for worthy communities in Uganda, especially women and children. It has sponsored college scholarships for dozens of girls and implemented vocational training centers in some of the poorest slums of Uganda.