San Francisco Bay Area Nonprofits Help Coffee Farmers in Uganda

Melissa Prandi and MPCF have delivered dozens of projects, helping thousands of Ugandan citizens, from vocational training and school supplies, to scholarships and more.” — Robert Freeman, Executive Director, TGUP

LIVERMORE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two San Francisco Bay Area nonprofits are partnering to help coffee farmers in Uganda. They are The Global Uplift Project (TGUP) of Livermore, and the Melissa Prandi Children Foundation (MPCF) in San Rafael.

The two have partnered with the Ugandan nonprofit, Nsawo Community Development Project (NCDP). Together, they build small infrastructure projects in Uganda to help schools, children, and community-based agriculture.

The parties have just completed a coffee hulling facility in Luwero, Uganda. The facility will take local coffee farmers’ un-hulled coffee beans and hull them. This doubles the price the farmers can fetch for their beans at market.

NCDP is led by Ugandan native Deb Luyima. She said of the facility, “This will improve the incomes local farmers receive for their beans. It is very substantial.”

The three nonprofits have collaborated in other Ugandan ventures, as well. Together, they created the “Sponsor a Village” initiative. Sponsor a Village provides development assistance at the level of an entire village, including water, electricity, sanitation, and more.

Two villages were helped in late 2024: Divine Dambwe, in Wakiso, and Kinawa Aidah, in Kyengera.

According to Melissa Prandi, head of the Melissa Prandi Children Foundation, “Sponsor a Village delivers much more cost-effective help than working at the single project level.” The data seem to bear that out.

TGUP reports that the cost per person helped in conventional development projects is $.69, but only $.49 for Sponsor a Village projects.

The three have also collaborated on the Save a Girl ™ (SaG) initiative. Save a Girl ™ provides washable, reusable sanitary pads to adolescent girls to help them manage their period so they can stay in school.

The Save a Girl ™ technology was invented by TGUP. NCDP makes the SaG kits at a sewing center that MPCF helped establish in Nsawo. NCDP has made and distributed more than 8,500 SaG kits to adolescent girls in Uganda.

Melissa Prandi will be the guest speaker at the Rotary Club of Muyenga meeting on February 26th. Details:

Rotary Club of Muyenga

February 26, 2025

6:30 p.m.

Hotel International Muyenga

For press inquires re: interviews contact Sophie Deb Luyima. +256-75266998; email: kimydala@yahoo.co.uk

The Global Uplift Project is a 501c3 nonprofit located in Livermore, CA. It has built more than 500 small-scale, high-impact infrastructure projects in 26 of the world’s poorest countries. Over their lives, those projects will help more than 3.1 million of the poorest people in the world have just a slightly better chance in life.

The Melissa Prandi Children Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit headquartered in San Rafael, CA. It works to improve lives and economic opportunities for worthy communities in Uganda, especially women and children. It has sponsored college scholarships for dozens of girls and implemented vocational training centers in some of the poorest slums of Uganda.

Nsawo Community Development Project is a Ugandan registered nonprofit working to empower underprivileged communities with infrastructure and resources to improve their quality of life. Since 2023, it has completed more than 40 projects throughout Uganda, including distributing Save a Girl ™ kits, installing science labs at high schools, building schools, providing desks and schools supplies to children, and more.

