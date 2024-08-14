Workers Compensation Lawyer Coalition Announces Recent Changes to Georgia Workers’ Compensation Laws and Their Impact on Injured Workers

Atlanta, GA – Workers Compensation Lawyer Coalition, an innovative law firm centered around three important concepts: outstanding results, personalized attention, and uncompromising integrity, is pleased to announce the recent changes to Georgia Workers’ Compensation Laws and their impact on injured workers.

In light of the recent legislative updates to Georgia’s workers’ compensation laws, the workers’ compensation lawyers are dedicated to informing the public about the significant changes to the laws. These changes include increased benefit rates for Temporary Total Disability (TTD), Temporary Partial Disability (TPD), and Permanent Partial Disability (PPD), expanded eligibility for dependency benefits, and modified criteria for terminating surviving spouse benefits. These updates are designed to provide greater financial support and protection for injured workers and their families.

“These recent changes to Georgia’s workers’ compensation laws represent a crucial step forward in ensuring injured workers receive the support they need during their recovery process. The increased benefit rates and expanded eligibility for dependency benefits mean that more families can maintain financial stability after a workplace injury. At Workers Compensation Lawyers Atlanta, we are committed to helping our clients navigate these new regulations to secure the maximum compensation they deserve,” said a representative from the firm.

Workers Compensation Lawyer Coalition represents clients in Atlanta across a variety of industries, from construction workers to office employees, helping them to receive compensation and legal support for a wide range of injuries, including traumatic brain injuries, back and neck injuries, spinal cord injuries, and burn injuries.

Dedicated to achieving the highest settlement amounts and favorable verdicts possible, Workers Compensation Lawyer Coalition employs a meticulous client-centric approach that ensures each case is approached with the integrity and attention it deserves.

The highly renowned team of attorneys guarantees that all necessary forms and paperwork are filled in promptly. They also assist clients with collecting the necessary evidence, interviewing witnesses, appealing a denied decision, and ensuring the maximum compensation amount while keeping them informed about their cases’ status.

“At Workers’ Compensation Lawyers, we understand you want the best legal representation provided by an attorney who is going value your input and steadfastly fight for your benefits,” furthered the representative from the firm. “Rest assured, we are committed to providing client-focused service that puts you first. Your future is our concern, and our mission is to get you the best medical care and maximum compensation for your on-the-job injury or illness.”

Whether workers have recently been injured on the job, their case has become more complicated, or their claim has been denied, the Workers’ Compensation Coalition has the experience and specialist expertise to help clients navigate their unique legal situation and achieve the best results.

Workers Compensation Lawyer Coalition invites prospective clients to schedule a free consultation today with one of its expert lawyers who will evaluate the details of the situation and provide targeted advice on how to traverse the claims process and receive the maximum compensation amount possible.

About Workers Compensation Lawyer Coalition

Located in the heart of Atlanta, Workers Compensation Lawyers Atlanta is a leading law firm that exclusively handles workers’ compensation cases across all aspects of this specialist area of law. With a combined experience spanning several decades, the seasoned attorneys are deeply familiar with Georgia’s workers’ compensation laws and are committed to ensuring that workers receive the full benefits and rights they’re entitled to.

Workers’ Compensation Lawyers have a unique vision. We envisioned an innovative type of firm centered around three important concepts: outstanding results, personalized attention, and uncompromising integrity. Each workers’ compensation attorney, case manager, and staff member, is wholly dedicated to meeting the needs of our clients.

